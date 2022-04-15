Strange DC-3 plane crash, with 26 on board, captured on video from the control tower

Scene from the accident video, seen in the video shown below





One person was seriously injured and 12 others were injured among the 26 who were aboard a DC-3 plane, which suffered a strange accident during landing in the early afternoon of Wednesday, April 13.

According to a video taken by a cameraman at the control tower of La Vanguardia airport, in Villavicencio, Colombia, the twin engine is seen leaving the asphalt onto the lawn, but despite the runway excursion, it continues moving towards the end of the airport, and still takes flight momentarily, but soon crashes due to low speed to stay aloft:





“The causes of the failure are still being investigated by experts from the authorities,” said Colonel José James Roa Castañeda, deputy director of the Anti-Drug Police, when commenting on the accident with the registration plane PNC-0257, belonging to the Colombian National Police.

The officer stated that the ten police officers on board were not seriously injured, so it appears that the other people on board were either civilians or crew, although there are still no further details in this regard.

According to El Tiempo, which reported that 12 were injured and 14 were unharmed, due to the emergency, the runway at Vanguardia airport was closed, but after ten minutes air operations returned to normal, as the plane crashed outside the airport’s perimeter, according to seen in the videos above.

The accident would have happened under the influence of a gust of wind, but this information is still preliminary, and it is necessary to wait for official sources.

Coincidentally, this is the second accident with a DC-3 in Colombia in less than a week. Last Friday, April 8, a model aircraft was also filmed crashing on a landing (the recording can be seen again at this link).



