Teacher saves choking student with bottle cap in US

A teacher in the United States saved a 9-year-old student who choked on a bottle cap while drinking water inside the classroom. Video from the classroom surveillance camera captured the moment JaNeice Jenkins performs the Heimlich maneuver to save the student.

East Orange Community Charter’s security camera recorded the moment when the student tried to open the bottle with his mouth and ended up swallowing the cap by accident. The student starts walking around the classroom, trying to get help. Meanwhile, without understanding, his classmates laugh, thinking that the boy had just gotten wet. In fact, the 9-year-old couldn’t explain that he was choking.







Choking student is saved by teacher Photo: reproduction

After running across the room, Robert reached Jenkins and pointed at his throat, showing that he had the cap stuck in his throat. Immediately the teacher started doing the Heimlich maneuver, helping the student to spit out the object.

According to the local portal NJ Advance Media, Jenkins said he didn’t think much about what he could do, he just acted quickly to help the boy. The teacher had recently taken a first-aid course, in which, among other techniques, she learned the Heimlich maneuver.