Teacher saves life of student who choked on a bottle cap – Metro World News Brasil

A teacher became a hero after saving the life of a student who was choking on a bottle cap. Upon realizing what had happened, the woman quickly applied the Heimlich maneuver and managed to save the 9-year-old boy’s life.

According to the publication carried out by the Daily Mail, the case took place in New Jersey, United States. The student reportedly choked after accidentally swallowing the cap of a plastic bottle while trying to open the bottle using his teeth.

“I had to try to open it with my teeth because the cap was tight, so the water pushed the cap down my throat,” says the young student.

He immediately started coughing and tried to remove the plug from his throat, but he couldn’t. “I tried to cough up the lid, but I couldn’t, so I went quickly to Mrs. Jenkins,” he reports.

“He was aiming for his neck and he was nervous,” reports JaNeice Kenkins, the teacher responsible for saving the student. “He couldn’t speak, I turned him around and applied the Heimlich maneuver.”

She saved the student’s life

The teacher’s action was recorded by the classroom’s security cameras that captured the moment when the student ran towards her.

“I didn’t think, I just acted. I saw that he needed help and I took action to help him. He couldn’t breathe, his face was pale and he was visibly desperate.”

JaNeice has been a teacher at the school for 5 years, because of her profession she has done specific training in CPR and basic first aid to be able to deal with any emergencies involving her students.

During the rescue, the other students were impressed and apprehensive about the situation. It is possible to notice that, when the cap is removed from the student’s throat, the other students breathe a sigh of relief.

“Once he was safe I took him to the infirmary and only then did I feel better. My emotions overwhelmed me thinking about what could have happened. Thank God I was able to help him, it was the first time I really needed to use the Heimlich maneuver and I’m glad it worked.”