The Last of Us 2 and Halo are cheaper this week | Games

Finally, Steam players can save up to 60% on Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which features six remastered games from Microsoft’s iconic franchise. Sea of Thieves and Control: Ultimate Edition are also discounted on the platform. THE TechTudo brings you, below, the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.
🎮 Kingdom Hearts 4 is announced in celebration of the series’ 20th anniversary
The Last of Us Part 2 is an award-winning sequel to Naughty Dog’s hit series.
👉 Will The Last of Us 3 be released? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum
Among the highlights of the Sony store are collections of franchises much loved by gamers, including: Batman: Arkham Collection and the Complete Pack with Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, the latest release in the Capcom franchise. The newest expansion of Assassin’s Creed ValhallaDawn of Ragnarök, is also cheaper for a limited time.
Subtitled in Brazilian Portuguese, Kena: Bridge of Spirits brings an exciting story — Photo: Reproduction/Bruno Magalhães
Also among this week’s PlayStation Store highlights are:
- The Last of Us Part 2 – R$ 99.75;
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – R$ 150.43;
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – BRL 139.95;
- Batman: Arkham Collection – R$37.48;
- RE7 and RE Village Complete Package – R$ 220.35;
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – R$ 149.92;
- Cyberpunk 2077 – BRL 124.75;
- Far Cry 6 – BRL 139.95;
- Dead By Daylight – R$ 74.75;
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – R$ 89.75.
Several games are on offer on the Xbox digital store as well to take advantage of the Easter season. Some titles from Microsoft Game Studios, which are on Game Pass, can also be found cheaper. Among the highlights are Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Resident Evil 2 Remake and Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy.
Resident Evil 2 Remake masterfully reimagines the horror classic and was a great success at launch — Photo: Disclosure / Capcom
It is also worth highlighting the following games on offer in the catalog:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 99.98;
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – R$ 69.98;
- BioShock: The Collection – BRL 41.58;
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – BRL 83.70;
- Resident Evil 2 Remake – R$ 63.60;
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy – R$ 99.98;
- Resident Evil 3 Remake – R$ 77.60;
- Dead or Alive 6: Digital Deluxe – BRL 39.75;
- Kaze and the Wild Masks – R$ 31.98;
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – BRL 125.00;
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – R$38.00.
This week brings several games published by Microsoft and Sony cheaper in the Steam catalogue. In addition to those already mentioned, it is also possible to save on State of Decay 2, Days Gone and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Players can also take advantage of opportunities like Destiny 2: Legacy Collection and No Man’s Sky.
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is one of the most renowned independent productions today — Photo: Disclosure / Ninja Theory
It is also worth mentioning the following PC games on offer on Steam:
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – BRL 51.60;
- Sea of Thieves – BRL 44.99;
- Control: Ultimate Edition – R$ 38.70;
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – R$39.99;
- Days Gone – BRL 99.95;
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – R$ 13.99;
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection – BRL 74.99;
- No Man’s Sky – R$ 64.99;
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – R$13.99;
- ARK: Survival Evolved – BRL 19.13.
with information from PlayStation, Xbox and Steam