The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series Versions Delayed Indefinitely

The game was promised for the second quarter of 2022

It seems that things are not going well when it comes to the version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for next-gen consoles, CD Projekt Red has published today that the project to bring the third adventure of Geralt of Rivia to Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 has been postponed indefinitely.

In addition Saber Interactive studio that was responsible for the new generation version, is no longer in the project and it will be finished by an internal studio of CD Projekt Red itself.

Check out the company’s tweet announcing the change below.



“We have decided that our in-house development team will handle the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and therefore have to delay the Q2 release until new notice. 1/2”

“We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding. 2/2”







The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was launched in 2015 and was a worldwide success, even gaining new expansions and a complete edition, recently the CD Project Red been too busy fixing the issues with the release of Cyberpunk 2077which finally received the next-gen version and had many of its problems fixed.



Recently, the company announced that it is developing a new game in the franchise. The Witcher for the new generation, which will be developed on the recently released Unreal Engine 5engine developed by Epic Gamesleaving aside the REDEngine that was used in the problematic Cyberpunk 2077 in your latest version of the graphics engine.

Were you saddened by this news? Were you looking forward to this version? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: eurogamer