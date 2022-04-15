This anesthetized owl’s tumble is all you need to see today – News

View this image ATTENTION! It’s a harpy next to a human, and from there you can get an idea of ​​the imposing size of this animal. ‘What is that? A guy dressed as an eagle?’, the intern here at the HOUR 7but despite the strangeness of the image, this photo is real Playback / Imgur

The harpy eagle is one of the largest predatory birds in the world, typical here in our region, South America Reproduction / Bored Panda

She is 2.5 m long and weighs up to 12 kilos. Height is up to 1.06 m Playback / Imgur

Besides that scary look!

The claws can be up to 10 cm long, the same size as the mighty grizzly bears — and larger than any eagle in the world. Playback / Imgur

The females are usually twice as big as the males and when you see pictures like these, it’s usually the females that show up. Reproduction / Bored Panda

Like this one (stop a few minutes and admire)

Despite its giant size, the harpy eagle’s wingspan is not as large as that of other eagles that live in open environments, such as its relative in the Philippines. Reproduction / Bored Panda

All because its wings are wider and less long, which makes it easier to maneuver in the middle of the jungle. Reproduction / Bored Panda

To hunt, the eagle climbs a branch and waits for a victim, with attentive eyes.

When it sees the animal, it gives a low flight and a big hug! Reproduction / Bored Panda

These eagles are capable of carrying animals of up to 10 kg, which is almost their weight at their peak. Eagles are so bold that even children try to kidnap them. Can you believe it?! See below! Reproduction / Bored Panda

It was supposed to be a training moment, but the golden eagle involved decided not to follow the script and ATTACKED an eight-year-old girl as if she were prey. Playback/YouTube/AKIpress

It all happened during a hunting training festival in Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic in Asia, last Sunday (15)

The incident occurred because the girl decided to run out of the demarcated area for observation. Playback/YouTube/AKIpress

While running through the hunting ground, the girl was mistaken by the eagle as her prey.

And then the onslaught happened! Playback/YouTube/AKIpress

You can see the exact moment the bird hit the girl on the head! Playback/YouTube

And then dropped her to the floor

The girl suffered when she was attacked by the bird’s claws! Playback/YouTube/AKIpress

She dug her claws into her head and knocked her down. Playback/YouTube/AKIpress

Two men, including the trainer, managed to convince the eagle that it was not time for dinner.

And it wasn’t an easy job. Playback/YouTube

The golden eagle had no less than 1.82 wingspan. Playback/YouTube/AKIpress

After all the fuss, the girl ran out screaming

She was taken to a hospital in the Tonsky region and required multiple stitches to her head. Playback/YouTube/AKIpress

In addition to the head, the child’s back was badly scratched. Playback/YouTube/AKIpress

Fortunately, the attack left no serious injuries.

More than that, the attack generated more psychological wounds. Playback/YouTube/AKIpress