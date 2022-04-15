Titanic 110 years | 5 series episodes about the most famous accident in history

The shipwreck of Titanic has been portrayed in dozens of movies in theaters, most of which are pretty crap. With the exception of the movie James Cameron, no other fiction feature is worth the time. Already in the TV series, the ship was approached in several series, usually in a comical tone.

In the 110th anniversary of the most famous accident in the world, CinePOP has selected five episodes from different series that talk about or parody the Titanic. Check out!

Jake Long: The Western Dragon

classic animation of Disney Channel in the 2000s, Jake Long it told the story of a boy who turned into a dragon and investigated – and kicked ass – into the magical creatures hidden in the human world. In the episode “Fu and Tell”, his magical dog encounters a Yan Yan, a mystical cat who has rivaled him for centuries. Recalling their confrontations, the duo shows a duel in 1912 that caused the sinking of the Titanic, which was eventually attributed to the iceberg.

Supernatural

In “My Heart Will Go On”, the 17th episode of the sixth season of SupernaturalBalthazar travels through time and prevents the Titanic sink. Disgusted by the change in history, Faith intervenes and begins murdering those who should have died in the accident. Therefore, Sam and Dean Winchester begin to notice a series of unusual deaths in Pennsylvania and decide to investigate.

futurama

In the 12th episode of the sixth season, the 100th episode of the series, a space version of the Titanic is shown, which suffered a collision on Fifth Avenue in New York in 2912. In the plot, Fry accidentally reveals that Leela is not an alien, but yes mutant, and ends up being banished to the sewers. Underground in New York, they find the ship’s wreckage and start a revolution against segregation.

Doctor Who

In Voyage of the Damnedthe third Christmas special in the series since its reboot, a spaceship based on the Titanic is sailing through space when, during the Christmas party, it ends up colliding with the TARDIS. “Winking”, the spaceship enters a collision course with the Earth. Now it will be up to the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) try to prevent this tragedy.

Family Guy

Released in 2015, the seventh episode of the 13th season of Family Guy takes Brian, Stewie, and Chris on a journey through time to help Chris do a good history homework for school. The problem is that they are stuck in the past and will have to go through historical moments to try to return alive to the present. And one of those moments is precisely the sinking of the Titanic.