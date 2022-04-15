Truckers’ strike paralyzes food exports in Argentina – News













The strike by truck drivers of cereals and derivatives in Argentinawhich claims for the fourth consecutive day better rates amid the increase in the price of diesel, paralyzed food exports, agricultural sources warned this Thursday (14th).

“The entire agro-export complex is at a standstill. The Argentine economy cannot afford these luxuries,” said Gustavo Idígoras, president of the Chamber of the Center for the Oil Industry and Cereal Exporters in a statement.

Thousands of trucks stopped transit or parked on the side of the roads in Argentina, the world’s largest exporter of soy flour and oil, and one of the first in foreign sales of wheat, soy and corn, raising about 35 billion dollars (R$ 164 billion). billion) in 2021, according to official data.















The crisis erupted in the midst of the 2021-2022 harvest of Argentine agriculture, driven by the increase in the value of fuel under the influence of the soaring international prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fetra (Federation of Argentine Transporters), organizer of the strike, said that “agricultural entities deny the real price of diesel that transporters are paying” and demand an increase in freight rates from agricultural employers.

The government on Wednesday convened a conciliatory meeting of the warring parties – Fetra and the agricultural employers – but the dialogue failed.

A liter of diesel is sold at service stations for 110 pesos (R$4.58), but Fetra denounced that “there is a shortage” and that they began to charge additional fees that brought the price to 191 pesos (R$7.95). ).















“The strike causes losses of about 100 million dollars (R$ 470 million) a day, about 200 tons that are not unloaded at the port terminals. We have 50 ships waiting,” said Idígoras.

The businessman admitted that there is not enough diesel for tractors and harvesters. Every day between 3,000 and 4,000 trucks enter the terminals and only a dozen are entering, Idígoras revealed.











