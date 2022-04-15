Two members of Catholic Caritas die in Mariupol

Two members of the Catholic organization Caritas and five family members died in March during an attack in Mariupol, a Ukrainian city besieged for more than 40 days by the Russian army, the religious organization announced on Tuesday (12).

The attack “probably took place on March 15, when a tank fired into the building where Caritas’ headquarters in Mariupol was located, killing two employees and five of their relatives,” Caritas Internationalis said in a statement.

Specializing in assistance to the poor and refugees, the organization said that “it still does not have enough elements to determine what happened”, but believes that, “probably, Caritas employees and their families took refuge in that center during a bombing”.

The Holy See’s news portal Vatican News said the attack was launched from a Russian tank, citing “unidentified local Caritas sources”.

“The Caritas family is horrified and shaken by this dramatic news”, lamented the secretary general of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, who launched an appeal to the “international community” to “do everything possible to quickly stop this massacre”.

Russian forces continue to close in on Mariupol, a strategic port city, which has been largely destroyed and has a dramatic humanitarian situation.

In a tweet, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak said that “tens of thousands” of people had died in the city, and “90% of homes” had been destroyed.

The conquest of Mariupol, which had a population of around 500,000, would allow the Russians to consolidate their territorial conquests on the coastal strip of the Sea of ​​Azov, thus uniting the Donbass regions with the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

According to pro-Russian officials, civilian losses were around 5,000 people, with “60%-70%” of homes destroyed.