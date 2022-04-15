Ubisoft offers 7 days free for those who subscribe to Ubisoft+ for PC

Free trial period is limited

Ubisoft announced the arrival of its new subscription service, Ubisoft+ for PC, in October of last year. Costing R$ 49.99, it is possible to have access to more than 100 games from the French developer, between very old titles like the racing game Speed ​​Busters, from 1998, to Rainbow Six Extraction. If you want to take a look at all of this before signing up, Ubisoft is offering 7 days free from now until May 11th.

To access the free trial, you must provide credit or debit card details and, if not canceled after 7 days, the subscription will activate at the default of BRL 49.99 per month. Also, the free trial period is limited to new subscribers only. So if you recently canceled your subscription, you will not be able to take advantage of the trial.

Among the highlights that can be found in the Ubisoft+with all expansions with extra content or cosmetic items, are:

Assassin’s Creed Franchise

Far Cry Franchise

Year Franchise

Watch Dogs Franchise

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

The Crew 2

For Honor

The Division 2

Splinter Cell Franchise

Ghost Recon Franchise

Prince of Persia franchise

Rayman franchise

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Extraction

Riders Repulic

Steep

Might & Magic Franchise

Child of Light

Valiant Hearts: The Great War



In addition to all these best-known games, you can find some relics like the aforementioned Speed ​​Busters, as well as Panzer General 2, POD, Beyond Good and Evil, Cold Fear, Brothers in Arms, I am Alive, and the first franchise titles like Rainbow Six, Ghost Recon and Rayman. Despite being well criticized nowadays, there is no denying that Ubisoft has a legacy and is one of the most important developers in the games industry.

Source: Ubisoft