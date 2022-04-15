Ukraine accuses Russian soldiers of raping 25 girls and women

posted on 04/14/2022 06:00



(credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

Anatolyi Fedoruk, mayor of Bucha, 15km from Kiev, preferred silence, when asked by the Post about the allegations made by the public defender of Ukraine, Lyudmila Denisova. “Because this topic is very difficult for the victims and their families, I will refrain from commenting, with your permission,” he said via WhatsApp early yesterday afternoon. “About 25 girls and women aged between 14 and 24 were systematically raped during the Russian occupation, inside a basement of a house in Bucha, for a month. Nine of them are pregnant,” the public defender told the British broadcaster. BBC. “The Russian military said they would rape them in such a way that they would never want sexual contact with another man, in order to prevent them from having Ukrainian children.”

In a village 50km west of Kiev, Russian soldiers broke into a house and executed a man who tried to protect his wife and child. The woman was repeatedly raped and threatened to harm the boy if she resisted. After the sexual violence had taken place, they burned the house and killed the family’s pet dogs. Denisova also received a complaint about a 16-year-old girl who was raped in front of her 25-year-old sister in the middle of the street. The defender told the BBC that the Russian military was shouting: “This will happen to every Nazi whore”.

The rapes would be another facet of a war that does not seem to spare civilians. “Ukraine is a crime scene,” said British prosecutor Karim Khan, a prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (or The Hague Court), when visiting Bucha. “Ukraine is a crime scene. We are here because we have reasonable grounds to believe that crimes that are within the jurisdiction of the court are being committed. We have to go through the fog of war to get to the truth,” he told the press during his visit to the city, where hundreds of bodies were found after the Russian occupation.





“Piece of Truth”

“As a Ukrainian and as a human being, I feel insulted and devastated by the reports coming in from Bucha and elsewhere. I understand that this is only a small piece of the truth. The same is true in other places under Russian occupation. pain and despair,” Ukrainian lawyer Oleksii Plotnikov, a postdoctoral fellow in Odessa and a resident of Odessa, told the Courier. According to him, the crimes seen during the Russian invasion can be considered as an indication of genocide. “There is an atmosphere of tolerance and encouragement of sexual violence against the enemy in Russian society. Furthermore, the scale of violence clearly runs through ‘normal’ rape. I cannot imagine how raping a 9-year-old girl to death could be something sexually attractive to anyone in a normal state of mind. The cruelty of the recorded cases is shocking. We have indications that rape has been used as a weapon against civilians and as a deterrent to the entire Ukrainian society.”

An activist at the Center for Civil Liberties in Kiev, Oleksandra Matviichuk told the Courier that she learned of several cases of sexual violence, after the NGO she works for came into contact with direct victims of rape. “But our volunteers are not prepared to handle such sensitive cases. When we become aware of rape cases, we transfer them to an international organization that provides specialized assistance to women,” she said.

According to Oleksandra, sexual violence is the most hidden crime of war. “I’ve been documenting war crimes for eight years. I’ve seen several cases of women who were raped by men who shared a cell. When I spoke directly to them, the victims omitted the rape but gave horrible details about the torture,” he added. Oleksandra confirmed that Russian soldiers have also been raping children.

By email, Kenneth Roth, executive director of the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), explained that the organization documented a case of rape and became aware of other reports of sexual violence. “So far, we’ve seen occasions of what could be called ‘opportunistic rape,'” he commented. According to him, more evidence is needed to identify whether the crime is used in a systematic way.

Also yesterday, when meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Polish President Andrzej Duda was direct in assessing the conflict. “This is not a war, it is terrorism. If someone sends planes and soldiers to bomb residential areas and kill civilians, it is not war. It is cruelty, banditry, terrorism,” he criticized.

Duda traveled to Kiev accompanied by Presidents Alar Karis (Estonia); Egil Levits (Latvia) and Gitanas Nauseda (Lithuania). After calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war a “genocide”, US leader Joe Biden called Zelensky and announced US$800 million in military aid to Ukraine. , which includes armored vehicles, artillery and helicopters. Earlier, the Kremlin reacted to Biden’s use of the term “genocide” as “unacceptable”.

“I hope Putin is sentenced to death,” journalist Yevhen Kizilov, 46, a Bucha resident whose father was shot in the head by Russian soldiers, told the Post. “The Hague Court did not buy Putin’s lies about the Bucha massacre,” he said.





Strategic battle for a nearly razed city



credit: Andrey Borodulin/AFP

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, announced that the port region of Mariupol (pictured), a strategic city in southeastern Ukraine, had been conquered. On Monday, the leader of the pro-Russian Donetsk separatists, who are fighting alongside the Russian army in Mariupol, made the same announcement. “The remnants of the Ukrainian and Nazi (battalion) Azov units present in the city are locked down,” Konashenkov said. Russian forces have been bombing Mariupol for over 40 days. The city’s mayor spoke of 20,000 dead civilians. Conquering Mariupol would be an important victory for the Russians, who would consolidate their territorial advances on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, uniting the Donbass region with Crimea, annexed in 2014.

Trudeau admits term “genocide”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was “correct” to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as “genocide”, adding to US President Joe Biden who used the same term the day before. “It is absolutely correct that more and more people are talking and using the word genocide in terms of what Russia is doing; what Vladimir Putin has done,” Trudeau told reporters in Quebec. “We’ve seen this desire to attack civilians, to use sexual violence as a weapon of war,” he said. “This is completely unacceptable.”

Threat of bombing the capital

Russia has threatened to bomb command centers in Kiev and has accused Ukraine of attacking military positions on its territory. “We see sabotage and bombing attempts by Ukrainian forces against positions on the territory of the Russian Federation,” said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. “If this continues, the Russian military will attack decision-making centers, including in Kiev, which the Russian military has refrained from doing so far,” he added.

Ukrainian forces regained control of the capital and its region at the end of March, and the withdrawal of Russian troops gave way to images that moved the world, such as those of dozens of civilians killed in the city of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev. Since then, Russia has concentrated its offensive in the east and south of the country.

The UN considers that “a general ceasefire” with humanitarian intent “does not seem possible at the moment” and continues to await responses from Moscow to proposals for the evacuation of civilians and the sending of humanitarian aid to combat zones.

Ship

A Russian warship in the Black Sea was “seriously damaged” by an ammunition explosion, Russian state agencies said, after Ukraine claimed to have attacked the vessel. “Due to a fire, the ammunition exploded on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged,” the Defense Ministry declared.