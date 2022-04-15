Ukraine launches postage stamp featuring soldier showing middle finger to sunk Russian warship | World

The image was chosen by users of social networks. The stamp had been announced last month, but only went into circulation this week – with one million units released, according to the Ukrainian post, “Ukrposhta”.

2 of 3 Postcards with Ukrainian stamp with soldier showing middle finger to Russian warship that sank on Wednesday (14). — Photo: Reproduction/Ukrposhta Postcards with the Ukrainian stamp with a soldier showing the middle finger to a Russian warship that sank on Wednesday (14). — Photo: Reproduction/Ukrposhta

The seal is a tribute to Ukrainian soldier Roman Grybov, who participated in the launching ceremony. On the first day of the Russian invasion of the country, Grybov, who was on duty on Cobra Island in the Black Sea, with other soldiers, cursed Russian soldiers aboard the “Moskva”, which was approaching the place.

Russian soldiers ordered the Ukrainians to surrender, and Ukraine’s military responded with cursing. The Russian ship then bombed the island.

Initially, the information was that all the Ukrainians involved in the incident had died. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified that some of the soldiers had actually been captured by Russian forces. Afterwards, they were released in a prisoner exchange – Grybov among them. The soldier received a medal.

3 of 3 Photo shows Ukrainian Post Office President Igor Smelyansky (left) and Ukrainian soldier Roman Grybov at the launching ceremony of the postage stamp showing a Ukrainian soldier giving the middle finger to a sunk Russian warship. — Photo: Reproduction/Ukrposhta Photo shows Ukrainian Post Office President Igor Smelyansky (left) and Ukrainian soldier Roman Grybov at the release ceremony of the postage stamp showing a Ukrainian soldier giving the middle finger to a sunk Russian warship. — Photo: Reproduction/Ukrposhta

The Ukrainian Post said the soldiers’ response “has become a symbol of courage and indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russia”.

“I am sure that Ukrainians and our friends abroad will be delighted to receive letters with this postage stamp. And today we remind the invaders once again that they must immediately leave our land and follow their ship,” said Igor Smelyansky, director general of Ukrposhta.

Russia says main fleet ship in Black Sea hit and evacuated

According to Kiev, the “Moskva” was hit by a Ukrainian missile, which Russia denies – the country claims that the explosion was caused by an accident with the vessel’s own ammunition. According to the Interfax agency, the entire crew, of about 500 people, was evacuated.

Meet the Moskva, the Russian ‘carrier killer’ that sank in the Black Sea

For the United States, the sinking was a “hard blow” to the Russian naval force in the Black Sea.