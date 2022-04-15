Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory increase and positional battles dominate eastern Ukraine

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine this April 14 ended with some negative news for the Russian side. Check the balance of the day edit

247 – The conflict between Russia and Ukraine this April 14 ended with some negative news for the Russian side. Ukrainian troops have increased their attacks on the territory. There were four in total, with three settlements and a border crossing affected to varying degrees, with civilian casualties.

The cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, was also hit by Neptune missiles on the night of the 13th and was taken by a fire, which, despite being contained, led to the sinking of the ship. All sailors managed to evacuate.

On the other hand, Russian troops continue to advance into Ukraine, defeating the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There were advances in Maryinka and several explosions against Ukrainian military installations in Mykolaiv, Kharkov, Zhytomyr and Zaporozhye. Positional battles are taking place almost everywhere, but significant advances have not been recorded anywhere else.

