Ultrawide monitor: 5 models to know

A good screen is synonymous with more performance when gaming or working, and a quality monitor can be the difference between more comfort or more headache. A good option is the ultrawide monitor, which has a wider field of view for the user.

In this article, we will explain some advantages of ultrawide monitorits differentials when compared to traditional models, features, and tips on some good options to invest.

The features of ultrawide

In general, to say that a monitor is ultrawide means to say that this type of screen is wider than most other monitors. If we try to faithfully translate the meaning of ultrawide, we will find something like “extremely wide”. A standard monitor, in turn, the already known widescreen is called “wide screen”.

Moving on to more technical definitions, ultrawide monitors follow the 21:9 standard, that is, for every 21 pixels in length, 9 are added in height. The widescreen already uses the 16:9 format, which follows the same logic. Thus, the ultrawide screen is longer in length, creating a greater depth sensation, especially if it is curved.

Comparison between the screen gain on the ultrawide Full HD monitor versus the traditional oneSource: LG

THE Ultrawide is the format used in movie theatersand therefore, when we are going to watch a movie on the computer or on the TV, the image has two black bands at the top and bottom.

Essentially, the Ultrawide monitor gives the user a wider field of view, since its sides are larger. This creates details that can make a difference in a competitive game, or simply help you navigate multitasking more easily.

IPS Monitor 29” LG 29UM69G Full HD

The LG UltraWide Pro Gamer offers 30% more screen for incredible visual immersion, giving you the edge you need to beat your opponents. 1ms Response Time (Motion Blur Reduction): The “1ms Motion Blur Reduction” feature allows you to have instantaneous movements and with the best precision through the 1ms response time.

Made for the most casual gamers, this gaming monitor from LG has a 29-inch screen with IPS panel. The response time is 1ms with the Motion Blur Reduction feature, while the refresh rate is only 75 Hz, which might annoy FPS lovers. AMD FreeSync is present, in addition to other technologies such as Black Stabilizer and Read Mode.

The device operates in Full HD resolution (2560×1080), has a brightness of 250 nits and a contrast of 1000: 1. The base follows the V-shape with a simple design and there are HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-C connections, and a headphone output. by ear.

IPS Monitor 29″ LG Ultrawide 29WL500 Full HD

Work on more than one report at once, without having to switch windows every time. Equipped with OnScreen Control that allows you to change monitor settings, customize the screen in up to 14 modes, and with Screen Split 2.0 to view two windows at the same time via PIP.

Another highlight of LG with the same screen size and resolution, this monitor is already aimed at the casual audience, focused on work and productivity. In general terms, this model is very similar to the previous one, but It has features like HDR10 to make the image more vivid, and minimalist design.

An interesting point is the OnScreen Control, which allows the user to split the screen the way they prefer. It is possible to divide the work plane into up to four mini screens, or create two halves, as if they were two separate monitors.

Gamer Monitor Husky Tempest 34′ VA HGMT005

29% Off Traz the full immersion experience for your games! The UltraWide Curve screen, 21:9 aspect ratio, and Quad HD (QHD), with 144Hz refresh rate, provides a wider field of view and amplifies the immersive experience during your games. BRL 4,073.96

Now, for the most demanding gamers, this Husky monitor not only has a big 34-inch screen, but also is curved and operates at Quad HD resolution, perfect for gaming. The display is of the IPS type, with a response time of 1ms and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

THE foundation may not please everyone, however the model has height adjustment and screen tilt adjustment from 5° to 15°. On the back there are HDMI 2.0 connections, DisplayPort 1.4 and an audio port.

Gamer Monitor VA 34″ Samsung QHD Odyssey G5

Powerful and revolutionary, it features a 34″ curved ultrawide LED screen capable of surprising even the most demanding gamers, filling your peripheral vision and putting you in the character’s shoes. All this with a WQHD resolution, VA panel and HDR10 technology that deliver incredibly detailed and sharp images, plus brightness and contrast optimization and more screen space to get all the action done.

Another gaming monitor is the Samsung Odyssey G5, also 34-inch with 1000R curved screen, and Quad HD resolution, but operating with a VA panel. The response time is 1ms, while the refresh rate is an amazing 165 Hz.

One of the highlights of the Odyssey monitor is the look and the very futuristic finish that Samsung implemented, with a borderless footprint on the screen, more neutral back, but without height adjustment. The model has only HDMI, DisplayPort and headphone output connections.

Dell S3422DW 34″ Curved Monitor

Enjoy more immersive cinematic experiences on a curved monitor with an ultra-wide 34″ WQHD display, inspired by your lifestyle, dual built-in 5W speakers and a height-adjustable stand.

Finally, this model from Dell is already for the professional public that wants more productivity on a daily basis. One of the main points is the bold design in silver, which brings a perfect balance to any setup.

The 34-inch curved screen is paired with Quad HD resolution, and the VA panel manages to deliver 4ms response time and 100Hz refresh rate. The device has a USB 3.0 HUB, in addition to HDMI and DisplayPort connections.