Umuarama has a vaccination campaign against MMR this Wednesday and Thursday

The coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance of Umuarama has a special triple viral vaccination scheme this Wednesday and Thursday (13th and 14th). Immunizers can be sought by people who work in any area related to health and also by parents or guardians of children aged from six months.

Lilia Simeire Silva Hidalgo, responsible for the vaccine sector at the Municipal Health Department, informs that the MMR vaccine is part of the vaccination schedule and that it is administered from 12 months onwards to protect against three viral diseases: measles, mumps and rubella.

She details that the triple viral is being done routinely for children and adults. “This campaign offers doses to all children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days, indiscriminately, that is, regardless of having already completed the routine regimen”, he details, adding that the immunizing agent should also be sought by professionals. of health, who must take two doses throughout their lives”, he reports.

On Wednesday (13) the vaccines will be available at the basic health units in Lisbon, Jardim Cruzeiro, Jabuticabeiras, Cohapar I (Jardim União), Industrial and Vitória Régia. On Thursday (14) it is the turn of UBS Cidade Alta, Guarani-Anchieta, Panorama, School Health Center (Unipar Sede), Bem-Estar, Central, June 26, Cohapar II (São Cristóvão), San Remo , Ouro Branco and Sonho Meu, in addition to the districts of Santa Eliza and Lovat.

(Umuarama City Hall)

