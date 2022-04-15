understand why families of teenagers have been concerned about the ‘virtual drugs’ that attract young people on the internet – Metro World News Brasil

Recently, a way to get the hallucinogenic sensation without the use of drugs has gone viral. And this time, the search for the stimulus of such a meaning can be searched on the internet, a detail that has worried parents of young people. Information is from GaúchaZH.

On TikTok, a teenager recorded a video teaching how to search for this hallucinogenic sensation on the internet. To get the effect, it is necessary to hear a sound through the platform called i-doser.

Families have been concerned about searching for “sound drugs” and “digital drugs” on the internet. Detail also caught the attention of doctors. According to experts, such sound tools are not intoxicating, in addition to not being able to create addiction.. However, it was recommended to take care not to cause damage to the hearing.

What are these “drugs”?

Searched for “sound drugs” on the internet, they are audios with different frequencies sold online. YouTube also has videos with these sounds on the platform.

This audio tool is not new, being a technique known as binaural beatsdiscovered in the late 19th century. However, social networks have popularized these types of sounds recently.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence of the consequences that can be caused by listening to audios like this, the effects do not cause hallucinogenic effects of the drug or overdose, as messages on the internet point out.

What the experts say

Consumers of these types of sounds usually listen to calm the mind, relax, work, concentrate or even provoke new sensory experiences. On the i-doser platform, for example, there are audios that even make reference to marijuana.

According to experts, there is no way audios can be addictive like drugs. According to neurologist and neuroimmunologist Thiago Tava, from Hospital Brasília (Rede Dasa), there is a possibility that the listener has a different sensory experience, making him believe that the effect is the same as the drug, caused by the placebo.

Although the effects are not the same as those caused by the drug, experts emphasize the importance of families following their children’s digital lives and understanding that not everything is what they say out there.