US can’t ignore Russian threat over use of nuclear weapon, says CIA

The threat of Russia potentially using low-yield or tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine cannot be taken lightly, but the CIA has not seen much practical evidence bolstering that concern, intelligence agency director William Burns said on Thursday. .

Burns’ most extensive public comments since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 underscored concerns that the biggest attack on a European state since 1945 risks escalating to the use of nuclear weapons.

Earlier on Thursday, Dmitry Medvedev, vice chairman of Russia’s Security Council and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned NATO that Moscow would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave in the heart of Europe. , if Sweden and Finland join the Atlantic alliance.

Burns spoke to Georgia Tech about the “potential despair” and setbacks facing Putin, whose forces suffered heavy losses and were forced to retreat from parts of northern Ukraine after failing to capture Kiev.

For these reasons, “none of us can ignore the threat posed by a potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons,” Burns said.

That said, despite the Kremlin’s ‘rhetorical stance’ about putting the world’s largest nuclear arsenal on high alert, “we haven’t seen much practical evidence of the kind of military deployments or provisions that would reinforce that concern.”

Low-yield, tactical nuclear weapons refer to those designed for battlefield use, of which some experts estimate Russia has around 2,000 that can be used by air, naval, and ground forces.