USA: Man arrested after police find 183 dead animals in freezer

Mohave County Police, Arizona (USA), arrested Michael Patrick Turland, 43, after agents found 183 dead animals inside a freezer in his garage on the 3rd.















According to police, officers went to the scene after a woman complained. The witness told officers that she had negotiated with Turland to have him raise her snakes and then return them.

However, months later, she was unable to contact the man again to retrieve the snakes. Also according to the woman, the owner of the property informed her that Turland and his wife, Brooklyn Beck, had moved out of state and, when they were cleaning the property, a freezer full of dead animals was found in the garage.

According to police, the freezer contained dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits. Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to the positioning of the bodies.

On Wednesday (13), agents were notified that Turland was at the residence and went to the scene. Asked about the animals, Turland admitted to putting some of them in the freezer when they were still alive. The man was arrested and taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Center in Kingman.

He must answer for at least 94 counts of felony animal cruelty. Police are still looking for Brooklyn Beck to testify about the case, which remains under investigation.