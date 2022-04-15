Viagra, penile prosthesis and much more: SUS funding for the military breaks record – CUT

Published: April 13, 2022 – 11:08 am | Last modification: April 13, 2022 – 11:46 am

The annual amount of funds from the Unified Health System (SUS) that the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) transferred to the Ministry of Defense, responsible for the performance of the Armed Forces – Army, Navy and Air Force – broke the record of the historical series, of 2013 to 2021.

According to information contained in a document released by the Budget and Financing Commission of the National Health Council (CNS) in February this year, the Bolsonaro government transferred, on average, R$ 325 million per year to the Ministry of Defense, reports a report by the Ministry of Defense. BdF

In 2019, the annual amount of SUS funds directed to the health of the military was R$ 350 million, says the text, which adds: Two years later, in 2021, the figure reached R$ 355 million, breaking again the record of the historical series, from 2013 to 2021.

Also according to the report, during the administration of President Dilma Rousseff (PT), the annual average use of SUS resources by the military was R$ 88 million, considering the period analyzed, from 2013 to 2015. Under the command of the illegitimate Michel Temer (MDB), the value had already jumped, with an average of R$ 245.5 million per year.

The survey was published in a publication on the evolution of federal spending on the Unified Health System, produced by the CNS, an agency that brings together representatives of civil society and public authorities. Click here and do the download of the entire newsletter.

The study was produced by two technical consultants from the CNS Budget and Financing Commission, economists Francisco Funcia, vice president at the Brazilian Association of Health Economics, and Rodrigo Benevides, who holds a master’s degree in Public Health from the Institute of Social Medicine at UERJ.

The numbers collected on the SigaBrasil platform show the increase in funds from the SUS to the Ministry of Defense. The agency is second only to the Ministry of Education, which has a network of university hospitals across the country. In the same period, however, there was a drop in funds received by the MEC.

With the repercussion of the purchase of Viagra and penile prostheses by the Ministry of Defense, members of the CNS are drawing up a recommendation for the control bodies and the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to inspect the transfers of health to the Ministry of Defense and the Forces navy

Military buys 35,000 Viagra pills, 60 inflatable penile prostheses and baldness medicine

This Wednesday (13), Bolsonaro minimized the purchase of Viagra by the Army. According to him, the amount is small compared to the number of the three Armed Forces. The politician also highlighted that the product will be used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and rheumatic diseases, and not for erectile dysfunction (typical purpose of the drug), which has already been denied by experts.

According to the pulmonologist who coordinates the Pulmonary Circulation Commission of the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology (SBPT), Verônica Amado, the dosage of 25 mg, like Viagra, is not the one foreseen in the medical literature to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Viagra CPI

Congressman Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA), party leader in the Chamber, started this Tuesday (12) to collect signatures for the installation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry that is already being called the CPI of Viagra, according to a report by RBA.

In the application, the parliamentarian states that the objective is “to investigate the acquisition of drugs and superfluous goods, with signs of overpricing, by bodies and entities linked to the Ministry of Defense”. For the installation of a CPI in the Chamber, at least 171 signatures are required. to the newspaper Correio BrasiliensePindaré said he already has the support of 50 deputies.

supports

Through social networks, several deputies, mainly from the opposition, supported Pindaré’s initiative to install a CPI to investigate military spending. “Let’s investigate this IMMORALITY and the superfluous purchases made, with signs of overpricing”, tweeted deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR). “We need to find out what is the need to buy this drug and unravel the suspicions of overpricing”, said Luiza Erundina (Psol-SP). Elias Vaz, who collected the data from the complaints, also publicly supported his party colleague’s initiative.

Click here to read the full BdF report.