“we are victims of a collapsed health management” – Extraderondonia.com.br

The medical team of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), issued a note of repudiation against the statements of councilors and municipal secretary of health during the last ordinary session in the Chamber of Vilhena.

On the occasion, some parliamentarians criticized the hired doctors who would not be attending to the patients’ satisfaction due to the lack of experience and humanization (read more ON HERE).

in message to Rondônia ExtraEliardo Douglas Bezerra Cavalcanti, clinical director of the UPA, on behalf of his medical colleagues, repudiated what he classified as “untruths, injustices and politicking by councilors and the health department of Vilhena”.

The repudiation note explains that “we are victims of a failed, collapsed health management”. And they add that “we are charged to prescribe existing medicines in the basic network, but the basic network cannot maintain the basics. We are charged and many times judged and condemned for not attending to the patient who has a fever, pain, high blood pressure… But no one told you that the files arrive at the offices most of the days, without classification, making it impossible for the doctor who is there inside the room for hours, to know which patient is more or less serious. We want to make it clear that we are offering our best to everyone, and that at this moment it may not be enough, however unfortunately in the circumstances in which we find ourselves, it is our best, do not doubt it”.

>>> READ, BELOW, THE REPUBLIC NOTICE IN FULL:

NOTE OF REPUDO MEDICOS UPA COPNTRA VEREDORES