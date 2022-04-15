What substantiates accusations of Russian genocide against Ukrainians







President Zelensky visited Bucha and says what happened there is genocide Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine have sparked widespread accusations of war crimes – with some voices arguing that Moscow has gone even further.

“This is a real genocide, which has been seen here,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Bucha, where at least 500 people have been found dead since the Russians left.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki agrees that the killings in Bucha and other cities near the capital Kiev “should be called acts of genocide and treated as such”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the attacks on civilians in Bucha did not “seem far short of genocide”.

For his part, US President Joe Biden also accused Russian forces of committing acts of “genocide” in Ukraine. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to “eliminate the idea” of a Ukrainian identity.

But many countries have stopped using the word to describe what is happening in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was reluctant to use the term and warned against an “escalation of rhetoric”.

Is there reason to accuse Russian forces of committing what has been called the “crime of all crimes”?

What is genocide?

Genocide is widely seen as the most serious crime against humanity.

It is defined as a mass extermination of a certain group of people – for example, the murder of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust of World War II.

The UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as committing any of the following acts “with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”:

-Kill party members

– Causing serious physical or mental harm to group members

-Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part

-Impose measures with the intention of preventing births within the group

-Forcibly transferring children from the group to another group

Did Russia commit genocide in Ukraine?

There is no consensus on this.

Eugene Finkel, an associate professor of international affairs at Johns Hopkins University, believes that genocide is underway in Ukraine. He says there is evidence of murders, carried out in Bucha and other regions, of people just because they are Ukrainians.

“It’s not just killing people, it’s targeting a national identity group,” he says.

However, it is the rhetoric coming from Moscow that turns into genocidal intent, says Finkel.

He points to an article entitled “What should Russia do with Ukraine?” published last week by Russian state news agency Ria.

The article argues that Ukraine “is impossible as a nation state” and even its name “apparently cannot be maintained”. The Ukrainian nationalist elite “needs to be liquidated, their re-education is impossible”, argues the writer of the article, Timofei Sergeytsev.

He bases his theory on the baseless claim that Ukraine is a Nazi state, arguing that a significant part of the population is also to blame because they are “passive Nazis” and therefore complicit. After a Russian victory, these people would have to be re-educated for at least a generation. And that “would inevitably mean desucranization.”

“For me, the change in tone in the last few weeks in Russia, especially among the elites, was the tipping point that we call the threshold of intent. Not just to destroy the state, but to destroy an identity,” says Finkel.

“The aim of the war is desucranization… they are not focusing on the state, they are focusing on the Ukrainians.”





A funeral service worker sits next to civilian bodies in Bucha Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Gregory Stanton, founding chairman of Genocide Watch, says there is evidence “that the Russian army is indeed intent on destroying, in part, the Ukrainian national group.”

“That’s why they’re targeting civilians. They’re not just targeting combatants and the military.”

He says President Putin’s claims in the run-up to the invasion that the 8-year war in eastern Ukraine looked like genocide were what some scholars call “mirroring”.

“Often the perpetrator of genocide will accuse the other side – the target victims – of intending to commit genocide first, in fact, and the perpetrator then does. That’s what happened in this case.”

‘Evidence is still not strong enough’

But other experts in the field of genocide say it is too early to include Russian atrocities in this category.

According to Jonathan Leader Maynard, professor of international politics at King’s College London, the evidence is still very unclear under the strict wording of the Genocide Convention.

That doesn’t necessarily mean genocide isn’t taking place – he says it’s “very clear” that atrocities are happening – just the bar is still unclear.

“It is possible that these atrocities are genocidal or could escalate into genocide in the future, but the evidence is still not strong enough,” he says.

However, he points to the Russian president’s “deeply troubling” rhetoric denying Ukraine’s historic existence as an independent nation. This illustrates a “genocidal way of thinking”, he says, where Vladimir Putin believes Ukraine “is not real, so they have no right to exist”.





Putin has, in speeches, downgraded Ukraine’s existence as an independent nation. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The risk of genocide is increasing because of this kind of thinking, he says. “But we cannot automatically assume that this rhetoric will lead to actions taken in the field.”

For Philippe Sands, there seem to be indications of war crimes. In his view, the attack on civilians and the siege of the port city of Mariupol appear to be a crime against humanity.

However, Professor Sands, who is director of the Center for International Courts and Tribunals at University College London, says that in order to prove genocide under international law, a prosecutor must establish intent to destroy a group, in whole or in part. . And international courts have set a very high threshold for proving that.

Intent can be established by direct evidence, in which the perpetrators say they are killing people to destroy the group. But Professor Sands believes this is unlikely to exist in the case of Ukraine.

Intent can also be identified from a pattern of behavior, “but this is a difficult decision,” he adds. Not enough is yet known of the intentions of the Russians, who allegedly committed atrocities.

“Going to a village and executing a significant proportion of adult males from a national or religious group on an apparently systematic basis – if that’s what happened in Bucha – could be an indicator of genocidal intent,” he says.

“But at this stage, we don’t have enough evidence to know what exactly happened and why. I think it’s right to be extremely alert for signs of genocidal intent, as the war moves eastward in Ukraine and becomes increasingly more brutal.”

Alex Hinton, director of the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights at Rutgers University, says war crimes and crimes against humanity certainly appear to be taking place in Ukraine through bombings and attacks on civilians.

President Putin is displaying genocidal rhetoric, says Hinton, but this will need to be clearly linked to atrocities on the ground to prove genocidal intent.

“I wouldn’t say this is genocide as (President) Zelensky claimed, but I would say the warning signs are there. The threat of risk is very high,” he says.

Whether or not Russia is committing genocide should not influence what Alex Hinton sees as clear atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

“We know that atrocity crimes are taking place and that compels action. It shouldn’t be a case where we think it has to be genocide to do more.”