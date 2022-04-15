WhatsApp announces major transformation of the messaging app with new update; check it out – Metro World News Brazil

The WhatsApp messaging application announced this week a major update with several new features for Android and iOS systems.

As detailed by the platform’s blog, firstly, WhatsApp Communities will allow people to bring together related groups under a single structure that works for them.

This way, participants will be able to receive notices sent out to the entire Community and organize smaller groups to discuss topics that are of interest to them with ease.

Communities will also have advanced new tools for admins, such as sending notices to all participants and controlling which groups can be added.

“For example, we believe Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all parents and guardians together to share important notices and create groups for specific classes and extracurricular or volunteer activities,” he detailed.

The platform is also making a number of improvements to the way groups work on WhatsApp, even if they are not part of a Community.

These features will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks, and people will be able to start testing them even before Communities are ready. Check out:

reactions : Emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can quickly express opinions without having to flood conversations with new messages.

: Emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can quickly express opinions without having to flood conversations with new messages. Messages deleted by admins : Group admins will be able to delete problematic or inappropriate messages for all participants.

: Group admins will be able to delete problematic or inappropriate messages for all participants. file sharing : We’re increasing the file sharing limit to up to 2GB so people can easily collaborate on projects.

: We’re increasing the file sharing limit to up to 2GB so people can easily collaborate on projects. Voice calls with more participants: We’ll offer voice calls that up to 32 people can join with just one tap, with an all-new design, for those times when speaking live is better than writing.

Also according to the information, Communities are naturally private, which is why the app will continue to protect messages with end-to-end encryption.

“This security technology has never been more necessary to protect people’s privacy and security.” Check out:

With information from the app’s blog

