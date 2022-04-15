WhatsApp announces tool that can aggregate groups with thousands of people in Brazil, but only after the elections | Technology

WhatsApp announced this Thursday (14) a new community tool. The novelty allows to aggregate different groups in a shared space, with the potential to send notices to thousands of people at the same time. WhatsApp communities will be tested globally, but should only arrive in Brazil after the 2022 elections, according to the company.

In February, the app closed an agreement with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to combat disinformation during the 2022 electoral process. CEO of WhatsappWill Carhcart, pledged not to implement any significant product changes in Brazil before the elections.

Dario Durigan, WhatsApp’s public policy manager in Brazil, believes that the decision to postpone the launch of the feature until after the second round of elections reinforces the app’s alliance with the TSE.

“It is a precautionary measure so that there is no noise in an election year, a complicated year”, explains Durigan.

Currently, a WhatsApp group can have up to 256 members — unlike Telegram, the app’s main competitor, which allows groups with thousands of users.

WhatsApp explains that the focus of the communities tool is serve small groups with the same interest, such as schools, members of religious congregations, residents of the same condominium or even companies.

The app will also give more power to administrators, who will be able to send notices to all community participants and control which groups and users can be added.

Reduction of referrals

When announcing the news, WhatsApp comments that it will restrict the forwarding of messages to keep conversations private.

From the launch of the communities, messages that have already been forwarded can only be forwarded back to one group at a time, instead of five groups as in the current limit.

The company believes that “this will significantly reduce the spread of misinformation” in the groups. The g1 asked WhatsApp the restriction on forwarding will also be applied in Brazil, but had no response until the last update of this report.

‘Improvement package’ arrives in Brazil

In the coming weeks, Brazilian WhatsApp users should receive a series of improvements. The messaging application will allow its users to respond with emojis to messages from their contacts and send videos of up to 2 GB to their contacts, among other news.

These features will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks. worldwide, including Brazil.

The news are as follows:

reactions: like what happens on Facebook, you can react to a conversation, only with emojis (see image below).

New WhatsApp features arrive in the coming weeks

sharing: Another improvement is the increase in the size of files that can be shared through the application. Users will be able to send documents, photos, videos up to 2 GB to their contacts.

WhatsApp allows voice calls with up to 32 people

Group call up to 32 people: until then, the limit was 8 participants. The company had recently announced other novelties to facilitate the exchange of voice messages on WhatsApp, such as the option to listen to messages outside the conversation window and speed up the speed and audios.