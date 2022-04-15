WhatsApp limits message forwarding to 1 recipient or group at a time | Technology

WhatsApp will further limit the number of forwarded message recipients. From the next few days, a message that has been received by forwarding can only be forwarded to one group or contact at a time within the application.

Previously, it was possible for this content to be relayed to up to five contacts or groups at the same time.

According to the company, the rule will be working for all users in the world until Monday (18).

The decision aims to “significantly reduce the spread of disinformation that could be harmful in groups”, explains WhatsApp.

Today, a person can forward a message they created to up to five contacts or groups at a time.

Each person who received such a message can forward it to up to five more contacts or groups at once.

A WhatsApp user can still forward the same message he created to up to five contacts or groups at a time.

But the forwarding of this information by the people who received it is restricted to just one more contact or group at a time.

In both cases, users can repeat the forwarding procedure as many times as they like..

WhatsApp further explains that messages forwarded in a row to five or more conversations are flagged with a double arrow icon and the “Frequently forwarded” label.

For this type of message, the distribution rule in only one group or contact at a time has been in effect since 2020. At the time, the company took measures to avoid sharing false information amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The new limit is one of the features that the messaging app has prepared for the launch of the WhatsApp Communities tool. The service allows users to create spaces that bring together multiple groups and potentially send out notices to thousands of people at the same time.

Likes on messages, files and more: the WhatsApp news pack

The communities tool will be tested globally, but should only arrive in Brazil after the 2022 elections, according to the company. That’s because the app closed a deal with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to fight misinformation during this year’s electoral process.

At the time, the company’s CEO, Will Carhcart, pledged not to implement any significant product changes in Brazil before the elections.