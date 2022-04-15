Without cost! Epic Games makes XCOM 2 and Insurmountable games available for free to users

As it happens weekly, the Epic Games Store has released two new games available for free to its users in Brazil. They are about titles XCOM 2 and insurmountable.
The first is a 2016 release, as the direct sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown 2012. It builds on its predecessor, but with more intense gameplay. In it, you’ll have to build a squad to face an alien threat.
In turn, the second title consists of a game of the roguelike about mountaineering. The player will need to overcome the giant mountains, without letting their vitals reach critical values.
Both games can be redeemed from this Thursday (14), on their respective pages at Epic Games, and will have the promotional period in force until the next April 21. Check out the detailed information for each of them below:
Aliens rule Earth but hide a sinister secret plan. As the leader of a guerrilla force, you must start a global resistance to eliminate the alien threat and save the human race.
Minimum requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
- Processor: 2.6GHz Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 or AMD
- RAM memory: 4 GB
- Storage: 45 GB of disk space
- Video Card: ATI Radeon HD 5770 1GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 1GB or better
You can redeem by accessing this page.
Challenge diverse reliefs as a lone climber and face the countless dangers of climbing! Many difficult decisions await you in a dangerous environment. Climb and descend the mountain, surmounting unsurpassed heights!
Minimum requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit or 32-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4460, AMD FX-6300
- RAM memory: 8 GB
- Storage: 4 GB of disk space
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R7 260x
You can redeem by accessing this page.
