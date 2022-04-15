Woman earns up to R$47,000 to decide baby names for parents

A professional baby naming consultant gained notoriety when she revealed she receives up to $10,000 to help undecided parents find the perfect name for their children.

According to the British newspaper “The Mirror”, Taylor Humphrey, 33, became successful in her job of meeting the demands of fathers and mothers, mostly first-timers, through her website What’s in a Baby Name (O what’s in a baby name), where she offers “tailored naming services” and “perinatal support”.

Assistance consists of one-on-one conversations with parents to help them wisely decide on the right name for the child, in addition to conducting genealogical research if necessary.

Currently, Taylor lives in California and New York, United States, moving between the two locations to serve her clients. In a publication on the video platform TikTok, she stated that she receives between US$1,500 and US$10,000 (equivalent to R$7,100 and R$47,300) per job.

Methodology

On her website, the entrepreneur explained that the definition of a child’s name is a more complicated task than it seems, especially since, according to her, her work is supported by knowledge of astrology.

“Our choices – even the names we choose for our babies – have cosmic significance,” says Taylor. “The little people we bring into the world, the way we create and shape them, this is all the gift we give to the future. What do you choose to bring forth? What legacy are you offering our descendants?”

To boost his business, Taylor invests heavily in the dissemination of his alleged knowledge and several cases of former clients on social networks, especially TikTok, where he has more than 260,000 followers.

Thanks to this strategy, her advice has become more accessible and many people come to her for baby name advice.

In a video, a follower asked if Emory Mackenzie would be a good name for his son, and Taylor commented: “I love this combination. We’re already seeing a trend alert from big names. Emory is the name of a really liberal arts school. renowned, and I’m finding that a lot of parents are choosing these big names from private universities for their babies. So keep an eye out for that as a trend.”

The specialist also presented some name suggestions to the Internet user’s son, such as Adler, Bryony, Carys, Fiona, Pippa, Aniston, Eliette and Carling.

Despite the success it has had with many indecisive families, several netizens question Taylor’s work and the cost-effectiveness of seeking his assistance in solving an issue that, for them, is far from being a seven-headed bug.

“I totally lost my connection to this type of content,” one user commented on Twitter. Another joked: “This must be one of those things very rich people do when they don’t know what else to spend their money on.”