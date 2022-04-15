Worse Than Cigarettes: Vapeing Increases Risk of Heart, Brain, and Other Organ Diseases

The high risk caused by the use of vapes was evidenced by research from the University of California San Diego in the United States. In the study published in eLife, rodents were exposed to the substance in JUUL vape smoke three times a day for 20 minutes for one trimester.

The rodents were separated into two groups: one of them faced the vape sessions for 4 weeks, while the second was exposed to the smoke for 12 weeks. in sessions of the same duration. To give you an idea, an analysis of JUUL capsules showed that they contain as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes.