Worse Than Cigarettes: Vapeing Increases Risk of Heart, Brain, and Other Organ Diseases

The high risk caused by the use of vapes was evidenced by research from the University of California San Diego in the United States. In the study published in eLife, rodents were exposed to the substance in JUUL vape smoke three times a day for 20 minutes for one trimester.
The rodents were separated into two groups: one of them faced the vape sessions for 4 weeks, while the second was exposed to the smoke for 12 weeks. in sessions of the same duration. To give you an idea, an analysis of JUUL capsules showed that they contain as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes.
The result revealed that nicotine and the essence of vapes are able to stimulate inflammatory processes in various organs. The conclusion was possible by noting that some vape flavors produced a stronger reaction in the rats’ body, which indicates that certain types can be even more harmful.
Inflammation occurs through the accentuated activity of genes that encode inflammatory cells in the body. In this way, the risk of lung, heart and even brain disease can be elevated with vaping.
The University of California San Diego team will continue to carry out more studies to better understand the medium and long-term effects caused by vaping on the body, as these statistics can guide health regulations, governments and consumers themselves to avoid products that are harmful to health.