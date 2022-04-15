X-COM 2 and more games to play for free over the weekend







XCOM 2 is free on the Epic Games Store Photo: Firaxis / Publicity

The Easter holiday has arrived, time to gather the family, celebrate and take the opportunity to rest. So, why not enjoy a good game, preferably without having to spend anything extra on it? Interested? Then check the list of game on with the best games to play for free this weekend.

There are good quality offers on virtually all platforms, from games available completely for free to hot news on major subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass and Amazon Prime Gaming. See the link below:

XCOM 2 (PC, via Epic)

Insurmountblade (PC, via Epic)

Controller (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Hunting Simulator 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

The Elder Scrolls Online (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PC, Prime Gaming, via Origin)

Nanotale (PC, Prime Gaming)

Lost in Random (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, via EA Play)

Slay the Spire (PS4, PS5, via PS Plus)

XCOM 2

Where: PC (via Epic Games Store)

Until the 21st of April. After the rescue, the game is yours forever

One of the best strategy games ever made, XCOM 2 is set 20 years after the events of XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Earth has surrendered to invading aliens, who have erected glittering cities and promise a bright future for humanity, but in fact hide a sinister plan. The player controls the underground agency XCOM in a shadow war against the invader.

insurmountable

Where: PC (via Epic Games Store)

Until the 21st of April. After the rescue, the game is yours forever

Insurmountable is a permanent death roguelike adventure game in which the player has to overcome gigantic mountains. Thanks to the procedurally generated environment, each climb is unique. Ensure your climber’s survival by making sure none of their vital signs reach critical values. This task is made more difficult by the dynamic weather system, day and night cycles, and a variety of randomly generated events whose outcome you will never know in advance. Your decisions matter… every single one of them. Because either one could be the last.

Control

Where: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (Live Gold subscription required)

Until the 17th of April. Then you need to buy the game to continue

Award-winning production by Remedy Entertainment, this supernatural third-person action adventure will challenge you to master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable gear and reactive environments, all while fighting in an intense and unpredictable world. Control is the story of Jesse Faden and her personal search for answers as she becomes the Director. The game world has its own story, as do the allies Jesse encounters along the way.

Hunting Simulator 2

Where: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (Live Gold subscription required)

Until the 17th of April. Then you need to buy the game to continue

Hunting Simulator 2 uses the power of Xbox to immerse you in a wonderfully immersive hunting experience. Explore vibrant and adaptable maps, such as the vast open landscapes of the Texas desert, the forests of Colorado or continental Europe. Make use of over 160 fully licensed weapons and clothing items, including some of the top brands used today. And don’t forget that your bloodhound will be by your side the entire trip – and he’s a good boy!

The Elder Scrolls Online

Where: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (Live Gold subscription required)

Until the 26th of April. Then you need to buy the game to continue

Create your hero, build unique sets of weapons and armor, travel through epic lands and more in the biggest RPG on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Get ready for the Legacy of the Bretons adventure, coming in June with the ESO: High Isle Prologue questline – now available to all players.

plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Where: PC (via Prime Gaming, Redeem on Origin)

Until the 2nd of May. After the rescue, the game is yours forever

Catch the latest unfolding of the epic battle between plants and zombies with 20 fully customizable classes at launch, including a collaborative class for each side. Explore the unique abilities of each class in six PvP modes, including the new Battle Arena, and engage in flowery combat. Connect with up to three players and battle your way through the open regions, or head to head-to-head with up to 24 players in massive suburban skirmishes in online multiplayer.

nanotale

Where: PC (via Prime Gaming)

Until the 2nd of May. After redemption, the game is yours for the duration of the subscription.

There’s something wrong with the heart of magic. Control a young archivist as she ventures into a decaying world, cataloging its mysteries and wonders in search of the truth in the newest game in the Typing Chronicles series.

Lost in Random

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (via EA Play – included with Game Pass Ultimate)

While the subscription lasts and the game is in the catalog









Lost in Random is beautiful and dark, with undertones of mystery:

The kingdom of Random is divided into six dark regions, ruled by an evil queen, where life is dictated by a cursed black die. In this story you’ll join Even, a destitute girl on a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With his companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to accept Random’s chaos, revealing an ancient story with a modern message.

Slay the Spire

Where: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (via PlayStation Plus)

Redemption available until May 2ndfree to play for the duration of your PS Plus subscription

Build a unique deck, find bizarre creatures, discover relics with immense power and prove yourself in Slay The Spire, a game that combines RPG elements with deck building. Discover hundreds of cards to add to your deck with each attempt to climb the Spire. Select cards that work well together to efficiently eliminate enemies and reach the top.

So, have you decided what you’re going to play this weekend? So start the download right now and happy Easter!