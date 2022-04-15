XCOM 2 and Insurmountable are free at Epic Games; see how to rescue

With the value of games here in Brazil, whenever a free game appears, it gives that happiness, doesn’t it? And today (14), Epic games released the free games that will be available for PC until April 21 at 12:00 (Brasilia time)! Check it out below:

insurmountable

Insurmountable is an ever-death roguelike where the player takes on the role of a mountaineer and has to climb gigantic mountains (which are procedurally generated, so they are all quite different) and survive.

XCOM 2

For those who like strategy games, XCOM 2 it’s a full plate! The sequel takes place 20 years after the events of the first game, in a reality where aliens are taking over the earth.

How to redeem a free game at Epic Games?

To redeem your free game on the Epic Games Store is very simple! Check out the steps below:

1 – Log in to the platform by clicking “Login” in the top right corner of the screen

2 – After logging in, just scroll the page a bit until you find the free games section

3 – Click on the desired game and on the next page click on ‘Get’. And ready! The game has been added to your library!

What are Epic’s next free games?

Starting on April 21st after 12:00 ET, the next free games are Amnesia Rebirth and Riverbond!

So, what did you think of this month’s free games? Did you like it? Tell us in the comments section!