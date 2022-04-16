10 facts about the sinking of the Titanic

One of the greatest catastrophes in naval history, the sinking of the Titanic turns 110 this Friday (15) still shrouded in mystery. The disaster left 1,514 dead in the early hours of April 15, 1912, after the liner hit an iceberg in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The collision with the giant ice floe occurred the night before, around 11:40 pm (local time). At 2:20 am, the “unsinkable” vessel would break in two and then disappear — with 710 survivors rescued by the ship Carpathia, which radioed the distress call.

Captain Edward John Smith of the Titanic Image: Public Domain

1. Captain was going to retire

The tragedy happened on the fourth day of the maiden voyage. Captain Edward J. Smith commanded the Titanic on what would be its last journey before retiring. Experienced in the seas, he died in the accident. Over the years, Smith would be treated either as a hero or as a culprit for the catastrophe.

On the night of April 14, despite at least six warnings of icebergs en route, the Titanic proceeded at full speed (40 km/h) until it crashed. The collision caused a series of cuts in the hull of the vessel. With the balance compromised, the liner split in two and began to submerge.

The tour begins by telling a little about the history of the vessel, which began in the attempt made by J. Bruce Ismay (photo), president of the White Star Line Image: Vivian Ortiz/UOL

2. Titanic’s owner was saved from the accident

It fell to Captain Smith to issue two orders: one to send distress messages by telegraph and the other for passengers to leave the ship in lifeboats. The problem is that there were only 20 boats, enough for a third of the people. The Titanic was supposed to have 48 pieces of equipment.

Most victims died from hypothermia, as the water temperature was minus 2 degrees.

Among the survivors of the catastrophe was J. Bruce Ismay, president of the White Star Line and owner of the Titanic, who was saved in one of the boats. Accused of cowardice, he was ostracized and bankrupted.

Another detail that draws attention: as if the tiny number of lifeboats on a vessel with more than 2,200 passengers were not enough, most left the wreck site with many empty seats. With a capacity for 65 people, the first boat, for example, took only 28 people.

3. Telegraph is at the bottom of the sea

RMS Titanic Inc, which holds the right to rescue artifacts from the sunken vessel, wants to pursue the Marconi wireless telegraph. To date, the piece has not been found and the calls for help came from this device that saved 710 people.

To recover the equipment, it would be necessary to look at an area under US waters, where it could still contain the remains of more than 1,500 people.

The Justice of the State of Virginia (USA) even authorized the expedition, which would take place in 2021. But the US government claimed that this would violate federal law and would not respect an international agreement with the United Kingdom that recognizes the sunken ship as a memorial to the dead.

In 1985, the wreckage of the ocean liner was found 650 kilometers southeast of Canada by the team of oceanographer Robert Ballard, almost 4,000 meters deep in the waters of the North Atlantic.

4. Fire would have affected the hull

A fire in the coal deposit that would have reached the hull of the ship left the structure up to 75% less resistant. The hypothesis is raised by journalist Senan Malony, who has studied the tragedy for years. For her, the fire affected the place pierced by the iceberg about three weeks before the sinking.

To defend her thesis, she used little-known photographs taken by the ship’s chief electrical engineer before she left the shipyard. Images show black marks along the front right side of the hull.

5. False names hinder identification

Even 110 years after the sinking, few of the 1,514 dead have been identified. Officials involved in the investigation of the tragedy say that one reason for this gap is that many passengers aboard the Titanic were traveling under false names.

At Fairview Cemetery, in the Canadian city of Halifax, about 100 people who were on the boat are buried, 30 of which still have no clear identity.

In 2008, 96 years after the disaster, one of the graves was inscribed with the name of Sidney Leslie Goodwin, a previously unknown 19-month-old baby. The identification was only possible through detailed DNA tests and a worldwide genealogical research.

6. Writer ‘predicted’ tragedy

Legend has it that, 14 years before the accident, in 1898, the writer Morgan Robertson released the book “Futility, or the Wreck of the Titan”. The work tells the story of the ocean liner Titan which, like the famous ship, sank in the North Atlantic after hitting an iceberg.

Two details are frightening. The first: in the book the captain’s name, Smith, is the same as in the real-life story. In addition, the month in which the accidents happened also calls attention: April.

7. Nearby ship ignored distress call

The Californian ship crossed the Atlantic Ocean at dawn on April 15, 1912 and was very close to where the Titanic crashed.

Between 11:40 pm, when the iceberg hit, and 2:20 am, when the ship began to sink, several distress calls were sent to the Californian. The calls did not go unnoticed, as the vessel’s crew saw beacons.

There is a version that the team woke up the captain to warn him about what was happening, but he didn’t give the slightest importance.

8. Canceled evacuation simulation

Another alleged revelation surrounding the sinking points out that an evacuation drill was scheduled to take place on April 14, 1912 – coincidentally the day of the disaster. The procedure, however, was canceled by Captain Smith’s decision and no one knows why.

Such a simulation allows crews to improve the skills of preparing lifeboats, launching them overboard and guiding them.

In the case of the Titanic, passengers could also have been prepared for a possible evacuation in a safe way, without panic and under all safety protocols on how to behave in an emergency.

9. Low quality rivets

Scientists have already pointed out that Harland & Wolff used defective rivets (metal fasteners) in the simultaneous construction of the Titanic and its two brothers, the Olympic and the Britannic.

The liner sank quickly after the iceberg collided with the use of substandard, cheaper rivets, which lost their “heads” and allowed tons of ice water to enter the ship.

According to the researchers, the company’s own files show evidence of a deadly mix of low-quality rivets and over-ambition. The company, however, refutes the versions.