5 impressive benefits that chocolate brings to the body and few people knew

In addition to an irresistible taste, did you know that chocolate can have some wonderful benefits for the body?

Because it is composed of cocoa, chocolate has some nutrients, such as carbohydrates, proteins, fibers and minerals.

But what makes this product really good for humans are the bioactive principles – vitamins, sterols, phospholipids, alkaloids, polyphenols and the famous antioxidants.

However, we know the high levels of sugars found in industrialized food, which can make it a real poison for some people, in addition to helping with weight gain.

That is, to be able to enjoy the positive sides of chocolate without harming your health, it is important that it is regulated.

Discover the 6 impressive benefits that chocolate brings to the body and few people knew:

1. Provides a great sense of well-being

Have you ever felt a certain emotional relief after eating the candy? It’s no wonder that many women feel the urge to eat chocolate during premenstrual tensions.

The product can really bring a feeling of peace as it is rich in flavonoids, the antioxidant that promotes the production of serotonin, known as the feel-good hormone.

2. Can improve arterial flow

The same flavonoids mentioned in the previous topic are also responsible for this benefit.

They reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, provide improved blood flow, lower blood pressure and improve bad cholesterol (LDL) levels.

But remember: no exaggeration! Chocolate has very high levels of sugar, so opt for the darker ones, with higher amounts of cocoa.

3. Its high moisturizing power makes it a darling also in the aesthetic sector

Thanks to its moisturizing power, several dermatologists have come to appreciate the industrialized product within aesthetic care.

It can be used in face masks, which can be indicated for very dry or photo-aged skin.

4. Contributes to brain health

Methylxanthine, caffeine and theobromine, found in chocolate, act by influencing neurological function in the brain.

Flavonoids, on the other hand, increase blood flow in the brain region, being able to improve the memory part.

5. Reduces stress and relieves pain

Chocolate can relieve anxiety and help fight stress, proven.

In addition to conquering by taste, chocolate has substances that cause the feeling of well-being. One of them is phenylethylamine.

Notice: This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide diagnoses or solutions to medical or psychological problems. If in doubt, consult a specialist before starting any type of treatment.

