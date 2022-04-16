AMD RX 550 graphics card is on Amazon for a limited time

Amazon has put the 4GB AMD Radeon RX 550 graphics card on offer for a limited time. The product is suitable for those who need to boost their PC’s graphic performance — whether to play games or work with audiovisual — but don’t want to spend a lot of money.

In the promotion, the store lowered the price from R$ 1,161.16 to R$ 1,042 – a variation of 10% – until next Monday (18). However, as it is a promotional action, availability or discount can be changed at any time.

AMD graphics card has Polaris 21 chipset, uses 128-bit GDDDR5 memory and memory speed of 6000 MHz. The manufacturer promises that the RX 550 renders 7 times faster in Adobe Photoshop and up to 19 times faster in Adobe Premiere Pro than the CPU alone.

The product has a bandwidth of 96GB per second and can be connected to devices via VGA, HDMI and DVI-D ports. The video card is available for the PCI Express (3.0) bus.

Check out the AMD Radeon RX 550 datasheet below:

Model: PCYES RADEON RX 550 4GB – LOW-PROFILE
GPU: AMD RADEON RX 550
Chipset: Polaris 21
Stream processor: 640
Boost Frequency: 1071 MHz
memory type: GDDR5
Memory: 4GB
Memory speed: 6000 MHz
memory interface: 128 bits
Bandwidth: 96.0 (GB/s)
Board dimensions: 190 x 114 x 40 mm
Width: 1 slot
Cooler: single fan
Video outputs: VGA + HDMI + DVI-D

