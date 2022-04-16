Animal health plan: what is it, how does it work and how much does it cost? – Animal Life

+



Health plans are usually limited to dogs and cats, but there are options that include other species (Photo: Canva/Creative Commons)

Taking care of the animal’s health is one of the main functions of the tutor. Regular visits to the vet, exams and even surgeries, in addition to buying medicine, require high investments and, not always, affordable. Keeping an eye on this situation, several companies started to offer pet health plans, which fulfill the same functions as the agreements offered for humans.

Mara Pereiraan employee of a company in the field, believes that the main benefits are safety, guarantee of quality service and non-vacillation in prices as needed.

“The plans cooperate a lot in terms of finances for the tutors of animals undergoing treatment, as a series of services is already guaranteed with just the monthly fee, which become recurrent in case of illness”, he explains.

As it is a considerably new service model, not all clinics and professionals serve the health plans available on the market, so confirming the coverage of the plan is one of the first steps to confirm whether or not the investment will be worth it.

From the veterinarian’s point of view Amanda Freitas, coordinator of a clinic that works with this type of care, the best plan is the one that offers the most coverage. “This way, the tutor guarantees that there will be no problems to release procedures, to find accredited places, and most importantly, guarantee the quality of care”, she emphasizes.

Health plans can offer medical consultations, tests and procedures (Photo: Canva/Creative Commons)

Mara understands that the main failure among tutors when choosing a plan is failing to confirm that the service offered meets all their demands. “If he wants to neuter his animal within a few months, for example, he has to ensure that the plan includes surgical procedures. In addition, we cannot fail to assess the limits and shortcomings of each of the items,” she says.

Amanda also suggests getting to know at least some establishments accredited in the plan to avoid future surprises. “If possible, go to the service to meet the professionals, see which establishments are close to you, especially 24 hours, who will be responsible for helping your partner in an emergency”, she warns.

How much?

The most complete plans, which offer service premium and a wider range of clinics, specialists and treatments are often more expensive. However, there are package options starting at R$60 per month with basic coverage. On average, intermediaries usually cost R$140 and the more exclusive ones can exceed R$250. It is worth remembering that the values ​​vary according to the service contracted, the age of the animal and the animal’s needs.

The trend is to increase costs in relation to age and health needs, so experts recommend that tutors look for these options in the first phase of the pet’s life.

“In this way, the patient will be monitored from the beginning. This follow-up, thanks to routine consultations and exams, prevents future diseases and guarantees early treatment. Nothing prevents the animal from acquiring a health plan over the course of its life, but in these cases, some pre-diagnosed pathologies are not covered by the plan”, Amanda warns.

