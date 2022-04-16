Biden gaffe and ‘shake hands with the wind’ after speech; watch video

After finishing a speech in North Carolina, the president turned and extended his hand to greet someone, but there was no one on stage.

the president of U.S, Joe Biden, made a gaffe after a speech at a North Carolina university on Thursday, 14, and shook hands “in the air”. After finishing his speech, the Democrat turned and extended his hand to shake someone’s hand, but there was no one on stage. The president continued to look around in a confused way, and then came down from the platform to speak to the people present at the event. The video of the episode went viral on social media. In his speech, Biden praised America’s industrial innovation and defended efforts against inflation to boost high-tech research and production. “More things are going to change in the next ten years than in the last 50,” he told future engineers at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. “Science and technology are advancing incredibly quickly. This is all part of a broader vision of our program with Vice President Harris: rebuilding the United States better than it was before the pandemic,” he added.