Brazil is against BRICS payment system as requested by Russia

The Brazilian government believes that the Swift network, the global service that allows international transactions, needs updating. The Executive says that the system is “too slow” and “costly”. It has been used to impose sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, and prevents the country from receiving money from other nations.

To circumvent sanctions, the Russian government has asked the BRICS, a group of emerging economies that includes Brazil, to expand the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems. The economic team is against the way the proposal is presented.

Erivaldo Gomes, Secretary of International Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, believes that it makes sense to discuss the implementation of a new payment platform. However, globally – not a specific solution for some countries. The reason: to avoid fragmentation of payment methods.

Within the economic team, the assessment is that an opportunity has opened up to discuss improvements to the Swift system. THE Power 360 found that a payment through the platform takes up to 3 days. In other words, it does not meet the demands of the current economy. Pix, used by most of the Brazilian population, already allows instant payment within the country, for example.

A Brics unified payments system, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has been studied for years.

As a way of circumventing the sanctions, Russia has implemented its own payment gateway, known as SPFS. The country also created its own card payment system, MIR, which began operating in 2015.