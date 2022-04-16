Cardinal Cantalamessa – Good Friday 2022 Preaching

“Events suddenly reminded us of one thing. The dispositions of the world change from one day to the next. Everything passes, everything grows old; everything – not just “happy youth” – fades away. There is only one way to escape the current of time , which drags everything behind it: move on to what does not pass! Put your feet on solid ground! Easter means passage: this year, let us all make a true Easter… let us pass on to the One who does not pass. spend a day with the body!”

Fr. Raniero Cantalamessa, OFMCap.

“PILATE SAID UNTO HIM: WHAT IS TRUTH?”

Good Friday 2022 Preaching

In the Passion narrative, the evangelist John gives particular importance to Jesus’ dialogue with Pilate, and it is on him that we want to reflect for a few minutes, before continuing with our liturgy.

It all begins with Pilate’s question: “Are you the King of the Jews?” (Jn 18,33). Jesus wants to make Pilate understand that the question is more serious than he thinks, but that it has meaning only if it does not simply repeat an accusation from others. So he asks in turn: “Do you say this for yourself or did others say this to you about me?”.

He seeks to lead Pilate to a higher view. He speaks of his kingdom: a kingdom that “is not of this world.” The Prosecutor understands only one thing: that this is not a political realm. If you want to talk about religion, he doesn’t want to get into these kinds of questions. Therefore, he asks with evident irony: “So, you are a king?”. “Jesus answered: ‘You say that I am a king’” (Jn 18:37).

Declaring himself king, Jesus exposes himself to death; but instead of apologizing in denial, he asserts it forcefully. He lets his higher origin flow: “I came into the world…”: therefore, mysteriously he existed before earthly life, he comes from another world. He came to earth to be a witness to the truth. He treats Pilate as a soul in need of light and truth and not as a judge. He is interested in the fate of the man Pilate more than his own. With his appeal to receive the truth, he wants to induce you to return to yourself, to look at things with different eyes, to rise above the momentary strife with the Jews.

The Roman Procurator accepts the invitation that Jesus addresses to him, but, on this kind of speculation, he is skeptical and indifferent. The mystery he sees in Jesus’ words frightens him and he prefers to end the dialogue. So he mutters to himself, shrugging his shoulders, “What is truth?” and leaves the Praetorium.

* * *

How current is this page of the Gospel! Also today, as in the past, man does not stop asking himself: “What is truth?”. But, like Pilate, he absently turns his back on the one who said, “I came into the world to bear witness to the truth” and “I am the Truth!” (Jn 14,6).

On the internet, I have followed countless debates on religion and science, on faith and atheism. One thing caught my attention: hours and hours of dialogue, without the name of Jesus ever being mentioned. And if the believing party dared to mention him and plead the fact of his resurrection from the dead, an attempt was immediately made to close the discourse as not pertinent to the subject. Everything happens “etsi Christus non daretur”: as if there had never been a man named Jesus Christ in the world.

What is the result of this? The word “God” becomes an empty vessel that each one can fill at will. But, precisely for this reason, God was concerned to give his name himself a content: “The Word became flesh”. Truth became flesh! Hence the strenuous effort to leave Jesus out of the discourse about God: he takes away from human pride every pretext to decide for himself what God is!

“Oh, right: Jesus of Nazareth!” he objects. “But there are those who doubt that it even existed!”. A well-known English writer of the last century – known to the general public for being the author of the cycle of novels and films “The Lord of the Rings”, John Ronald Tolkien – in a letter, gave this answer to his son, who presented him with the same objection:

It takes an extraordinary will not to believe to suppose that Jesus never existed or that he did not utter the words attributed to him, so much so that they are impossible to be invented by any other being in the world: “Before Abraham was, I am ” (Jn 8,58); and “Whoever has seen me has seen the Father (Jn 14:9)[1].

The only alternative to the truth of Christ, the writer added, is that it is “a case of demented megalomania and a gigantic fraud”. Could such a case, however, withstand twenty centuries of relentless historical and philosophical criticism and bear the fruits it has?

The Celebration of the Passion of the Lord in Saint Peter’s Basilica

Today we go beyond the skepticism of Pilate. There are those who think that one should not even ask the question “What is the truth?”, because the truth simply does not exist! “Everything is relative, nothing is certain! To think otherwise is an intolerable presumption!” There is no longer room for “the grand narratives about the world and about reality”, including about God and about Christ.

Brothers and sisters atheists, agnostics or still in search (if anyone is listening): it is not a poor preacher like me who uttered the words that I am now about to say to you. He is someone that many of you admire, of whom you write and of whom, perhaps, you also consider yourselves disciples and followers: Søeren Kierkegaard, the initiator of the philosophical current of Existentialism:

There is so much talk – he says – about human miseries; there is so much talk of wasted lives. But wasted only the life of that man who never realized, because he never had, in the deepest sense, the impression that there is a God and that he – precisely he, his self – is before this God.[2].

It is said: there is too much injustice and too much suffering in the world to believe in God! It is true, but let us think how much more absurd and cause for despair the evil that surrounds us becomes, without faith in a final triumph of truth and good. The Resurrection of Jesus from the dead, which we will celebrate in two days, is the promise and guarantee that there will be that triumph, because it has already begun with him.

If I had the courage of the apostle Paul, I too should cry out: “I beseech you, let yourselves be reconciled to God!” (2Cor 5,20). Do not “waste” your life either! Do not leave this world as Pilate left the Praetorium, with that question in the air: “What is truth?”. It’s very important. It is about knowing whether we have lived for something, or in vain.

* * *

However, Jesus’ dialogue with Pilate also offers the opportunity for another reflection, this time aimed at us, the faithful and men of the Church, not those outside. “Your people and the chief priests have handed you over to me!”: Gens tua et pontifices tradiderunt te mihi (Jn 18,35). The men of your Church, your priests have abandoned you; they disqualified your name with horrendous perversities! And should we still believe you? Also to this terrible objection, I would like to answer with the words that the same writer mentioned wrote to his son:

Our love may be cooled and our will injured by the spectacle of the deficiencies, madness and sins of the Church and her ministers, but I do not believe that anyone who once truly believed would abandon the faith for these reasons, less than everyone who has some knowledge of history… This is convenient because it makes us look away from ourselves and our faults and find a scapegoat… I think I’m sensitive to scandals, just like you are and anyone else. another Christian. I have suffered a lot in my life because of uneducated, tired, weak and sometimes bad priests”.

Such a result was, moreover, to be expected. It began before Easter, with the betrayal of Judas, the denial of Simon Peter, the flight of the apostles… Cry, then? Yes – recommended Tolkien to his son – but for Jesus – for what he must endure – rather than for us. Cry – we add today – with the victims and for the victims of our sins.

* * *

A conclusion for all, believers and non-believers. This year, we celebrate Easter not to the sound of bells, but to the ringing in our ears of bombs and explosions not far from here. Let us remember how Jesus responded one day to the news of the blood of the Galileans that Pilate had mixed with that of the sacrifices, and of the fall of the tower in Siloam: “But if you do not repent, you will all likewise perish” (Lk 13:5). If you do not change your spears into sickles, your swords into plowshares (Is 2:4) and your missiles into factories and houses, you will all perish in the same way!

The events offhand reminded us of one thing. The dispositions of the world change from one day to the next. Everything passes, everything grows old; everything – not just “the happy youth” – fades away. There is only one way to escape the current of time, which drags everything behind it: to pass to what does not pass! Put your feet on solid ground! Easter means passage: this year, let us all make a true Easter, Venerable Fathers, brothers and sisters: let us pass on to the One who does not pass. Let’s spend it now with the heart, before spending a day with the body!

________________________________________

Translation of fr. Ricardo Farias, ofmcap

[1] See, ed. Humphrey Carpenter, with Christopher Tolkien, Houghton Mifflin 1981 (trans. Ital., Rusconi, Milano 1990). [2] See Soeren Kierkegaard,II, in, the cure of C. Fabro, Firenze 1972, p. 633.