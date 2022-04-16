CD Projekt RED Believes It Has Done Enough to Fix Cyberpunk 2077

However, the company will continue to produce updates and new campaigns.

At the same time that it celebrated the sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and announced that the game’s first expansion arrives in 2023, CD Projekt RED stated that it believes it has done enough to improve the state of the game. According to the company, most of the work needed to fix the issues pointed out in the 2020 launch has already been done.

“Obviously we will continue to support Cyberpunk 2077 and we are still looking to update it, but we believe most of the work has already been done and has been done in 2021”, said the developer at a meeting with shareholders. In the presentation, she also showed that has already moved most of its development resources to future projects like the new The Witcher.

According to CD Projekt RED, the change in features happened in February of this year, when she finished patch 1.5 of the game. In addition to bringing a lot of improvements to the version PRAÇAthe update also marked the official debut of the “next-gen version” of the game on PlayStation 5 and not Xbox Series X|S.

Cyberpunk 2077 should have no new reworks

While the developer should continue to bring bug fixes to the game, its statements indicate that it shouldn’t reach the potential shown in its announcement trailers. Although it has gained new NPCs, quests and performance improvements, the title still has limitations and brings some problems that break the immersion in your world.

The decrease in the team dedicated to the game could also impact your future DLCS – if CD Projekt RED initially promised three major expansions, currently she only talks about a great adventure added to the title. In addition, the developer seems to have completely left out the multiplayer mode that came to be considered at some point in development.



According to the developer, Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 18 million copies to date, while over 40 million units of The Witcher 3 have already been shipped to stores. For the future, the company plans new expansions of Gwentgame launch The Witcher: Monster Slayer and a new project created by The Molasses Flood, a studio she recently acquired.

