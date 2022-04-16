Check out 16 foods rich in vitamin K, which acts against dementia

Very important for the functioning of the body, vitamin K helps in blood clotting, preventing bleeding, and participates in the healing and replacement of nutrients in the bones, as well as helping to prevent tumors and heart disease.

A study carried out in Saudi Arabia showed new evidence that diet also plays an important role in preventing neurodegenerative diseases. According to scientists at AlMaarefa University, vitamin K can protect elderly people from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

“Vitamin K2 has shown a very promising impact in preventing age-related behavioral, functional, biochemical, and histopathological changes in the senile brain,” the study’s lead author, Mohamed El-Sherbiny, wrote in a statement.

Food sources of vitamin K are mainly dark green leafy vegetables such as broccoli, brussels sprouts and spinach. In addition to being present in food, the nutrient is also produced by the good bacteria that make up the healthy intestinal flora, being absorbed by the intestine along with the food in the diet.

Foods rich in the nutrient do not lose the vitamin when they are cooked, as it is not destroyed by cooking methods.

Foods Rich in Vitamin K

The following table shows the amount of vitamin K contained in 100 g of the main food sources:

Foods vitamin K Parsley 1640 mcg Boiled Brussels Sprouts 590 mcg boiled broccoli 292 mcg raw cauliflower 300 mcg cooked chard 140 mcg raw spinach 400 mcg Lettuce 211 mcg raw carrot 145 mcg Arugula 109 mcg Cabbage 76 mcg asparagus 57 mcg Boiled egg 48 mcg Avocado 20 mcg strawberries 15 mcg Liver 3.3 mcg Chicken 1.2 mcg

Recipes rich in vitamin K

The following recipes are rich in vitamin K because they use good amounts of their source foods:

1. Spinach Omelet

Ingredients

2 eggs;

250 g of spinach;

½ chopped onion;

1 tablespoon of olive oil;

Shredded cheese to taste;

1 pinch of salt and pepper.

Method of preparation

Beat the eggs with a fork and then add the coarsely chopped spinach leaves, onion, grated cheese, salt and pepper, stirring so that everything is well mixed.

Then, heat a pan on the fire with the oil and put the mixture. Cook over low heat on both sides.

2. Broccoli Rice

Ingredients

500 g of cooked rice

100 g of garlic

3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 bunches of fresh broccoli

3 liters boiling water

salt to taste

Method of preparation

Clean the broccoli, cut it into large pieces, using the stems and flowers, and cook in salted water until the stem is soft. Drain and reserve. In a pan, sauté the garlic in olive oil, add the broccoli and sauté another 3 minutes. Add the cooked rice and mix until uniform.

3. Cabbage and Pineapple Salad

Ingredients

500 g cabbage, cut into thin strips

200 g pineapple cut into cubes

50 g of mayonnaise

70 g of sour cream

1/2 tablespoon of vinegar

1/2 tablespoon mustard

1 1/2 tablespoon of sugar

1 pinch of salt

Method of preparation

Wash the cabbage and let it drain well. Mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, mustard, sugar and salt. Mix this sauce with the cabbage and pineapple. Leave in the fridge for 30 minutes to cool and serve.

With information from the portal your health.