Check out 8 foods that are rich in calcium

It’s not just milk that is plentiful in calcium. Next, see what other foods this mineral is present in.

THE calcium It is an essential mineral for good bone, muscle and blood health. It is no wonder that foods rich in this substance are often praised, so today we will talk about some items that are abundant in calcium and should be part of your cooking recipes more often. See what they are:

Sesame: these little seeds are great sources of calcium. You can add them in the preparation of breads, salads and pizzas or also use tahini, which is a sesame paste that is very popular in Arabic cuisine. Broccoli: Broccoli is often thought of as a good source of iron, but it’s important to know that it’s also rich in calcium. Prefer its preparation raw or steamed. dark leaves: Kale, arugula and spinach are great examples of calcium-rich leaves. In addition, they are versatile and can be in salads or in hot preparations. Chickpea: This legume is very good for health and helps you feel fuller for longer. In addition to being a great source of vegetable protein and fiber, it is also a food rich in calcium. tofu: the famous soy cheese is an excellent option for snacks, salads and some hot recipes. In addition to being rich in calcium, it is also a great source of magnesium, phosphorus and protein. chia: Consuming chia regularly is a great choice for your body. In addition to being a seed rich in calcium, it is full of protein, iron and omega-3. Oat: oatmeal is a good source of calcium and, to improve, it helps your body in other aspects, such as lowering cholesterol levels, promoting satiety and improving the functioning of the intestine. Almonds: you can consume almonds with or without shell, raw or roasted and in the preparation of several recipes. They are also the basis of an excellent and tasty plant-based milk. They are also rich in calcium, of course.

We don’t even need to say that cow’s milk and its derivatives are also sources of calcium, do we? To adjust your diet to your needs, make an appointment with a nutritionist.