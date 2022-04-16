China’s most powerful fighter jet starts patrolling the seas in response to US ‘threats’

Photo: Xinhua





The J-20, the most powerful and domestically developed stealth fighter in China, began patrolling the East China Sea and the South China Sea in routine training sessions.

According to Chinese state media, experts said Wednesday that the move will allow the advanced warplane to better protect Chinese territory, ensure airspace security and maritime interests.

“With the change of the J-20 to use engines developed internally in China, it has become routine training for this type of aircraft to carry out combat and warning patrols”said Ren Yukun, head of inspection and supervision discipline and member of the leadership of the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the maker of the J-20.





Ren’s announcement came after General Kenneth Wilsbach, commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, said in mid-March that US F-35 stealth fighters had recently come into close contact with China’s J-20 stealth fighters over the East China Sea.

“It is certain that the J-20, as new advanced equipment, will appear on potential battlefields, including at sea, particularly when advanced US warplanes like the F-35 and F-22 are flying close to China“told the Global Times Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert.

Another member of China’s “20” family of aircraft, the large freighter Y-20, recently carried out a mission to deliver military goods to Serbia, with observers saying it could be the biggest overseas operation ever undertaken by the domestically developed Chinese transport plane. .



