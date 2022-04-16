Countries buy oil and gas from Russia with ‘blood money’, Zelensky tells BBC

Clive Myrie and Joel Gunter

BBC News in Kiev

14 April 2022

photo caption, Volodymyr Zelensky told the BBC the fight for survival is more important than ‘business and money’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused European countries that continue to buy Russian oil of “making money off other people’s blood”.

In an interview with the BBC, President Zelensky singled out Germany and Hungary, accusing the countries of blocking efforts to embargo sales of energy resources for which Russia is expected to earn up to US$326 billion. in this year.

Ukraine’s political leaders have been frustrated with the Berlin government, which has supported some sanctions against Russia but has so far resisted calls to support tougher action against Russian oil and gas sales.

“Some of our friends and partners understand that it is a different time now, that it is no longer a matter of business and money,” Zelensky told the BBC directly from his workroom in Kiev on Thursday. “It’s a matter of survival.”

The president also reiterated calls for more weapons to be supplied to Ukraine, saying the country is not getting supplies quickly enough to repel the Russian attack.

“The US, the UK and some European countries are trying to help and are helping,” he said. “But we still need this (weapons and supplies) sooner, sooner, and faster. The keyword is ‘now’.”

Credit, Reuters photo caption, President Zelensky said 95% of buildings were destroyed in Mariupol, one of Ukraine’s biggest cities.

difficult dialogue

In recent weeks, Russian troops have withdrawn from Ukraine’s capital Kiev and elsewhere in central and northern Ukraine, apparently abandoning an attempt to take all of Ukraine by force.

But now there are fears of bloody and protracted conflict in the east and south of the country as Russian President Vladimir Putin refocuses his military campaign in an effort to win more territory.

The southern port city of Mariupol, a strategic objective for Putin, has already been ravaged by Russian artillery shelling for a few weeks.

President Zelensky told the BBC he believes tens of thousands may have been killed in the city.

“We also have information that, in addition to these tens of thousands of dead, there are many missing,” he said. “We know that people’s documents were replaced, they were given Russian passports and taken to Russia – some to camps, some to other cities. Nobody knows what is happening to these people. Nobody knows how many were killed.”

Zelensky said atrocities apparently committed by Russian troops in Mariupol and the Kiev suburbs of Bucha and Borodyanka further reduced the possibility of peace talks with the Russians.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, President Zelensky (centre, seen without a helmet) visited the town of Bucha earlier this month

Hundreds of dead have been found in Bucha since the city was retaken by Ukrainian forces just over a week ago, including civilians who were found shot in the head and with their hands tied behind their backs. There are also many reports of sexual violence.

“Bucha can close [as possibilidades de negociações de paz]”, said President Zelensky. “It’s not about me, it’s about Russia. They won’t have much more of a chance to talk to us.”

He said he “felt the full spectrum of emotions” when he visited Bucha last week, but ended the day with “nothing but hatred towards the Russian military”. He accused President Putin and the rest of the Russian army “from top to bottom” of being “war criminals”.

Zelensky defended his leadership in the run-up to the Russian invasion, which began in February, when his government urged the Ukrainian people to remain calm.

He said the government was working to strike deals for arms and supplies, as well as focusing on avoiding panic that could trigger a bank run, which he said could destabilize Ukraine’s economy.

“That’s what Russia – and not just Russia – wanted, but we didn’t let it happen,” he said. “But we didn’t expect a large-scale invasion like this happened.”

Ukraine is facing a new onslaught in the east and south as Russia tries to divide more territory after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

President Zelensky said the east now represents the “most difficult situation” for Ukraine’s armed forces, “but that’s where our most powerful units are concentrated.”

“They can destroy us, but we will respond; they can kill, but they will also die,” he said. “I can’t understand why, I can’t understand why they came (to Ukraine).”