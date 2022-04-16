Countries buy oil and gas from Russia with ‘blood money’, Zelensky tells BBC

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Countries buy oil and gas from Russia with ‘blood money’, Zelensky tells BBC 2 Views

  • Clive Myrie and Joel Gunter
  • BBC News in Kiev

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky
photo caption,

Volodymyr Zelensky told the BBC the fight for survival is more important than ‘business and money’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused European countries that continue to buy Russian oil of “making money off other people’s blood”.

In an interview with the BBC, President Zelensky singled out Germany and Hungary, accusing the countries of blocking efforts to embargo sales of energy resources for which Russia is expected to earn up to US$326 billion. in this year.

Ukraine’s political leaders have been frustrated with the Berlin government, which has supported some sanctions against Russia but has so far resisted calls to support tougher action against Russian oil and gas sales.

“Some of our friends and partners understand that it is a different time now, that it is no longer a matter of business and money,” Zelensky told the BBC directly from his workroom in Kiev on Thursday. “It’s a matter of survival.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Covid in China: Population criticizes regime on social networks – 04/15/2022 – World

Strict quarantine policies to fight Covid in Shanghai, China’s financial heart and largest city, have …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved