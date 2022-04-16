Covid-19 bulletin: no conquistense hospitalized and nine confirmed cases in two days – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

This Thursday (14), Vitória da Conquista has no patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in SUS beds.

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), with data referring to the last 48 hours, nine new cases were confirmed, adding up to 44,643 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of this total, 43,935 people have already recovered, and another 18 are still in recovery.

After 20 consecutive days without deaths from Covid-19, a conquest died yesterday, totaling 690 deaths in the municipality.

The victim was a 92-year-old woman, resident of the Alto Maron neighborhood, had cardiovascular and neurological disease. She was admitted to Hospital Geral de Vitória da Conquista (HGVC) on March 8 and died on April 13.

Bed occupancy – The occupancy of SUS beds for patients with Covid-19 has reached zero. There are 40 beds in total, 20 in the ward and 20 in the ICU.

The Municipal Health Department provides an online channel for notification of suspicious cases, the Notifica Covid-19, so that the citizen can self-register for monitoring.

The SMS Call Center is available at the central number 3429-3450. The Call Center is open from 8 am to 6 pm and is also available to answer questions from the population about Covid-19 and assist people with suspicious symptoms.