Delays in Conect SUS cause inconvenience to users

As of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the Conect SUS app became responsible for issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate, which is required to access public places in several cities, including Juiz de Fora. But, in many cases, this proof has taken much longer than the deadline set by the Ministry of Health, which would be about ten days, and generated inconvenience for the population.

This was the case of Isabela Fonseca Tostes, 22, a dental student. She took the third dose on December 16, but until this week it was not recorded in the system that she received the immunizer. Therefore, Isabela always has the vaccination paper in hand, but says that “it would be better to be able to count on the proof in the application, so as not to risk losing and not being able to access restaurants, bars and parties, for example”.

Gabriela Piccinini, 23, an entrepreneur, also faced difficulties with the system. She took the second dose of the vaccine on October 1st, but when she went to travel, on January 19th, there was no proof. Although she had the paper receipt, to make international flights, she needed the National Certificate of Vaccination Covid-19, which is only available at Conect SUS. Because of this situation, Gabriela ended up missing the flight she had scheduled. Now the situation is repeated. “I took the third dose on March 4th, and it still hasn’t shown up in the system. This situation can hurt me again,” she says.

The Tribuna questioned the Juiz de Fora City Hall on the matter, since it is up to the Health Department to register these immunizers taken in the city. In a note, it was stated that, as of December 2021, after the hacker attack that affected Conect SUS, the system began to “demonstrate instability in the integration of users’ vaccination data, and it may take longer than usual to view the applied doses”.

Therefore, the folder requests that those who face problems with updating their doses should send an email to [email protected]with the photo of the vaccination card and the CPF/SUS Card number, so that the launch can be carried out.