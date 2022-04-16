Dogs on vegan diets would have better health, researchers say

A study by British and Australian researchers of caretakers of more than 2,500 dogs explored the links between the animals’ diet and health outcomes, suggesting that nutritionally balanced vegan diets may be healthier and less dangerous than than conventional or raw meat-based diets. Andrew Knight of the University of Winchester (UK) and his colleagues presented these findings in a paper published in the magazine PLOS ONE.















Many factors can influence dog owners to choose unconventional diets for their pets, including concerns about the environment, the treatment of animals used as food, and the health of their pets. However, research on the health effects of conventional versus unconventional diets for dogs has been limited.

To help shed light on the potential health effects of different dog diets, Knight and colleagues analyzed survey data from owners of 2,536 dogs fed a conventional meat, raw meat, or vegan diet. The survey included questions about the dogs’ health, including the number of vet visits, medication use, and specific dog health disorders.

new studies

Statistical analysis of the survey results suggested that, in general, dogs on conventional diets were less healthy than dogs on raw meat or vegan diets. Dogs on raw meat diets appeared to be healthier than those on vegan diets. However, the researchers noted several factors that preclude the conclusion that raw meat diets are healthier. For one, in the study, dogs on raw meat diets were significantly younger than dogs on vegan diets, which could help explain why they appeared to be healthier. Also, dogs on raw meat diets were less likely to be taken to a veterinarian; While this may be a sign of better health, previous research has indicated that dog owners on raw meat diets are less likely to seek veterinary advice.

More research is needed to confirm whether a raw meat or vegan diet is associated with better dog health outcomes. The researchers suggest that large-scale, cross-sectional and longitudinal studies of dogs maintained on different diets that use data such as veterinary clinical examination results and veterinary medical histories may yield more reliable results. Still, previous research has linked raw meat diets to increased risk of pathogens and nutritional deficiencies. In light of new and previous findings, the researchers suggest that a nutritionally balanced vegan diet may, in fact, be the healthiest and least dangerous choice for dogs.

The authors added: “We believe that our study of 2,536 dogs is by far the largest study published to date exploring the health outcomes of dogs fed both vegan and meat-based diets. He analyzed a range of objective data, as well as owner opinions, and reported on veterinary health assessments. It revealed that the most balanced and least dangerous food choices for dogs are nutritionally healthy vegan diets.”