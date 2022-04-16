E-cigarette can trigger brain and heart damage

Despite being widely used throughout the world, electronic cigarettes are dangerous to health. According to a study done by the University of California at San Diego, in the United States, the daily use of “vape” changes the inflammatory state in several organs, including the brain, heart, lungs and colon.

The research was published in the scientific journal eLife on Tuesday (12/4). Scientists analyzed Juul brand “vapers” in mint and mango flavors. Adult mice were exposed to the aerosol formed by the electronic cigarette three times a day for three months.

The researchers focused on the signs of inflammation in the animals’ bodies. The main effects were found in the brain, including an area of ​​the organ responsible for motivation and reward processing. Inflammation in this region is linked to anxiety, depression and substance abuse.

“Many users are teenagers and young adults. These people’s brains are still developing, so it’s terrifying to learn what might be happening in the organ and how it might affect mental health and behavior throughout life.” Sciencemag magazine.

gastrointestinal diseases

In the colon, the expression of the gene that determines inflammation was also increased, especially in the first month of exposure to e-cigarettes – the signal can increase the risk of gastrointestinal diseases.

In contrast, inflammation in the heart has decreased, which is not good news. According to the authors, this state can make heart tissue more vulnerable to infections, and the ideal is a balance.

The taste of the “vaper” also makes a difference: the hearts of the mice that were exposed to the mint version were more sensitive to the effects of bacterial pneumonia than those that used the mango e-cigarette.

“This came as a surprise to us and shows that the chemicals responsible for the flavor of the product can cause pathological changes. It became clear that each e-cigarette and flavor must be studied individually to define how they affect the body”, says the professor.