Elderly person with Alzheimer’s disappears twice in less than a month; specialist talks about the disease

Alzheimer’s

The Disease ofis a progressive neurodegenerative dementia that destroys memory and other important mental functions such as attention, calculation, language and spatial awareness. In the advanced form, it also compromises the ability to walk, speak and eat.

As the disease progresses, the patient can forget where he lives, where he is and also unlearn how he can return home and this is very dangerous. That is why Dr Isadora Paião, a specialist in elderly health, advises: “An elderly person with Alzheimer’s dementia cannot be unattended for even a single hour of the day. In addition to the great risk of going out and getting lost, the elderly also can fall and have a fracture, leave some food on the stove and forget about it, causing major accidents such as fires, for example”. In any case, some safety measures must be taken, such as: always leaving the gate locked, adapting the house to avoid the risk of falling, leaving the gas off and also putting a bracelet or chain on the elderly person with personal data, in case he miss.

That’s what happened with Jose Alves Teixeira, 72 years old, resident of Cândido Mota, who suffers from the disease and disappeared twice in less than a month. José’s niece, Aline Alves, informs that he is at the beginning of the disease, but the symptoms are very serious.

“He lives with me and lately he’s been having mood swings, so sometimes I let him stay in front of the house a little. When he disappeared the first time I asked to work from home, to be closer to him, but now again , in a slip, he ended up sneaking out of the house”, he says.

José Alves Teixeira, 72 years old – Photo: Publicity/Personal Archive

professional guidance

Short-term memory loss is the hallmark of Alzheimer’s Dementia. The elderly often remember important events in their lives, but cannot remember the year we are in, what happened last month, who was at home the day before. According to Dr Isadora Paião, there is no cure, medications and control strategies can improve the condition, but the structure and organization of the family are very important.

“In fact, almost 100% of the people who make up families cannot spend 24 hours a day, 7 days a week dedicating themselves to the care of a family member with Alzheimer’s, and that’s what they need: comprehensive care. care and are present all the time end up becoming mentally ill because they have to give up their personal life, job and their goals. That is why the issues involved in caring for a demented elderly person are so difficult. comprehensive care for the elderly: activities, physiotherapy, nutritional support and speech therapists, as well as cognitive stimulation activities (brain gymnastics). medical follow-up, treatment with medication and even institutionalization”, points out the doctor Isadora Paião.

“For many, leaving the elderly in the asylum means abandonment, but this is not true. Often, it can be the safest and most suitable option for everyone and family members can continue to be present. This aversion to nursing homes is an idea we have due to our culture, but a deranged elderly person at home without adequate care can have serious consequences”.

Isadora Paião, specialist in the health of the elderly – Photo: Disclosure

Request for help

Aline spoke exclusively to Portal AssisCity about her uncle’s treatment and care. “We take good care of him, but unfortunately he disappeared again. He has an appointment and exams scheduled for the next week. The treatment is strictly followed, because he needs to have quality of life and safety. But unfortunately he disappeared again and we ask that anyone who has news of him contact us”, asks the niece.

The last time José disappeared, on March 22, he was found by the Assisi Social Assistance team, near the Tennis Club. At the time, the elderly man was fed and taken to his family in Cândido Mota.