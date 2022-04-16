First inmate to be killed in South Carolina in a decade chooses firing squad over electric chair | World

A South Carolina prisoner, who will be the first man to be executed in the state in more than a decade, chose to die by firing squad instead of the electric chair later this month, according to court documents filed on Friday.

Richard Bernard Moore, 57, is also the first state inmate to choose the method of execution after a law went into effect last year making electrocution the standard and giving inmates the option of taking on three prison officials with rifles.

Moore spent more than two decades on death row after being convicted of the 1999 murder of convenience store employee James Mahoney in Spartanburg.

If executed as scheduled on April 29, it would be the first person sentenced to death in the state since 2011 and the fourth in the country to die by firing squad in nearly half a century.

The new law was prompted by the decade-long break that employees penitentiaries attribute to the inability to obtain the necessary drugs to perform lethal injections.

In a written statement, Moore said he did not admit that either method was legal or constitutional, but that he was most strongly opposed to death by electrocution and only chose the firing squad because he was compelled to make a choice.

“I believe this election is forcing me to choose between two unconstitutional methods of execution, and I do not intend to waive any electrocution or firing squad contests by making an election,” Moore said in the statement.

Moore’s lawyers have asked the state Supreme Court to delay his death while another court determines whether any available methods are cruel and unusual punishment.

Lawyers argue that prison officials are not trying hard enough to obtain the drugs by lethal injection, instead forcing prisoners to choose between two more barbaric methods.

His lawyers are also asking the state Supreme Court to delay execution so the US Supreme Court can review whether his death sentence was a disproportionate punishment compared to similar crimes. State judges denied a similar appeal last week.

South Carolina is one of eight states that still use the electric chair and one of four that allow a firing squad, according to the Washington-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

Only three runs in U.S have been carried out by firing squad since 1976, according to the non-profit organization. Moore’s would mark the first since Ronnie Lee Gardner’s 2010 execution by a five-person firing squad in Utah.

The South Carolina corrections agency said last month it had finished developing protocols for firing squad executions and completed $53,600 in renovations to the death chamber in Columbia, installing a restrained metal chair that faces a wall with a rectangular opening 4.6 meters away.

In the event of a firing squad execution, three volunteer prison staff will point their rifles at the convict’s heart.

2 of 2 State Death Chamber in Columbia, SC, including the electric chair, on the right, and a firing squad chair, on the left. — Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS State Death Chamber in Columbia, SC, including the electric chair, on the right, and a firing squad chair, on the left. — Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Moore is one of 35 men on South Carolina’s death row. The state last scheduled an execution for Moore in 2020, which was delayed after prison officials said they could not obtain lethal injection drugs.

During Moore’s 2001 trial, prosecutors said that Moore entered the store looking for money to support his cocaine addiction and got into a dispute with Mahoney, who pulled out a pistol Moore stole from him.

Mahoney pulled out a second gun, and a gunfight ensued. Mahoney shot Moore in the arm and Moore shot Mahoney in the chest. Prosecutors said Moore left a trail of blood around the store while looking for cash, stepping twice on Mahoney.

At the time, Moore claimed he acted in self-defense after Mahoney drew his first gun.

Moore’s supporters have argued that his crime does not rise to the level of a death penalty crime. His appeals attorneys said that since Moore did not bring a gun, he could not have intended to kill anyone when he walked in.