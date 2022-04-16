Five million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the UN – News

More than 5 million people fled the Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, according to data released this Friday (15) by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

In total, the agency counted 4,796,245 Ukrainians who left the country. They are joined by 215,000 non-Ukrainian people who have fled Ukraine, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).





It is the biggest exodus of civilians since World War II.

In addition, the war caused more than 7 million internally displaced persons in the country, according to the IOM.

Of the total number of people who fled Ukraine, 2.7 million took refuge in Poland and 725,000 in Romania. of the refugees, 90% are women and childrenas men between the ages of 18 and 60 cannot leave the country because they may be called upon to fight the Russians.





In total, two-thirds of Ukrainian children have been forced to leave their home, either to flee abroad or to settle in other parts of the country. Before the war, Ukraine had a population of 37 million people.



