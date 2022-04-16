Five Signs of Dementia and Alzheimer’s You Should Monitor

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 50 million people worldwide suffer from some form of dementia, the main one being Alzheimer’s Disease. The current outlook is that this number will jump to 78 million in 2030 and reach 139 million in 2050, with the age of the population getting older. Therefore, some signs can help in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia; Check out some scientifically proven ones.

Signs of early stage Alzheimer’s

difficulty speaking

Speech is one of the most basic forms of communication. Difficulty pronouncing words can be a warning sign. A study by the Rotman Research Institute showed that some areas of the brain responsible for speech can be affected first and show signs before any other symptoms of dementia. “Losing the ability to communicate is devastating and this discovery could lead to the development of treatments or interventions aimed at maintaining this ability and slowing the progression of the disease,” said Claude Alain, a scientist at the university.

Mood and personality changes

Recent studies indicate that, before problems with memory, sudden changes in mood and personality without a clear reason can be signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia. “Currently, we mainly look for memory problems and other cognitive problems to detect dementia, but personality changes can occur several years before cognitive problems,” said researcher James Galvin.

depression apathy

Even in the symptoms that go beyond memory loss, this is also very much linked to behavior. Indisposition, unwillingness to perform tasks that were previously considered enjoyable can be a warning sign. “Noncognitive symptoms become quite stressful for caregivers. Seeing personality changes in important relationships that may have previously been loving can be very challenging,” said James M. Noble of Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center.

change the way you walk

It may seem simple, but walking in an unusual way can be a sign of dementia, according to research from the University of Newcastle in the UK. . “The way we walk may reflect changes in thinking and memory that highlight problems in our brain, such as dementia,” explains researcher Ríona McArdle.

Fail simple memory tests

One of the signs of dementia can be noticed by memory tests. A very low score at levels considered easy can be worrying. This was indicated in research by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. “This can be useful in determining who should enroll in clinical trials to prevent cognitive decline. It can also help narrow down those who already have signs of Alzheimer’s in the brain with a simple test rather than expensive, invasive tests or spinal taps,” said Ellen Grober, one of the study’s authors.

Via Eat This, Not That

