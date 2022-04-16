Ford Mustang Mach 1 2022 debuts in Brazil for R$ 533,180

Best-selling sports car in the world for the last seven years and one of the favorites in the category in Brazil, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 arrives at the 2022 line here. While the new generation is already leaking on the networks, the sports car with a V8 engine gets five new colors for the Brazilian market and nothing more than a novelty.

Sold only in the Mach 1 version of R$ 533,180, the Ford Mustang now has the colors Fuji Green, Delhi Orange, Catalonia Gray, Estoril Blue and Zolder Purple. In the colors purple, green, orange and blue the bands are black highlighted in white. In gray, the bands are highlighted in red, but are still black.

Otherwise, nothing different. The Mustang Mach 1 follows with its powerful V8 Coyote 5.0 aspirated with 483 hp and 56 Nm of torque sent directly to the rear wheels. Power is managed by a ten-speed automatic transmission, the same used by the Chevrolet Camaro and several Ford and Chevrolet pickup trucks.

It is worth remembering that the Ford Mustang was the world’s best-selling sports car, with the US with 76% of global sales. It is the seventh year in a row that he has won this title and Brazil was one of the fastest growing markets. According to Ford, more than 2,300 Mustangs have been sold in Brazil since its official launch in 2018.

As proof of its success, there were 486 units sold in 2021, which gave it the title of second best-selling sports car in the country. It was second only to the Porsche 911, which had 878 units registered last year, according to data provided by Fenabrave.

